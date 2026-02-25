Quinn Gray Reignites Rattler Tradition in First Practice

When Quinn Gray came to FAMU as an 18-year-old freshman under head coach Billy Joe. His thoughts were not on coaching. He was fighting for a position at quarterback with FAMU greats. In his freshman year, All-American and FAMU Sports Hall of Famer Oteman Sampson was at the helm. His sophomore year, the FAMU single-season record holder Pat “The Mad Bomber” Bonner. Who is also a member of the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame, led the Rattlers to the HBCU National Championship.

In his junior season, he had to navigate a stiff competition with JaJuan Sieder, also a FAMU great. When Gray finished his career at FAMU, he was the leading passer in FAMU history. Leading an “air raid” offense that would be known as Joe’s legendary “Gulf Coast offense.”

Gray would make his impact after college in the World League of American Football. He led the Frankfurt team to the world championship and paved the way for his NFL Career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts.

Quinn Gray would get into coaching after his professional career. In December of 2025, after the release of head coach James Colzie III, Gray was hired as FAMU’s 20th head coach. Gray’s hiring, after winning a HBCU D-II national championship with his Albany State Golden Rams, was welcomed in the FAMU community. The FAMU Board of Trustees, in a record 10-minute meeting, unanimously approved his hiring on Dec. 23, 2025.

Quinn Gray would immediately add a FAMU favorite in Billy Rolle. A FAMU Sports Hall of Fame and FHSAA legend as an assistant coach. Rolle’s ties to South Florida, where he led three different schools to state championships, are seen as a key to acquiring talent from the hotbed of South Florida.

Back where Rattler tradition was made

For the last two seasons, the Rattlers have practiced in Bragg Stadium. The practice field had an issue and was unusable. During Angela Suggs’s tenure as VP and Director of Athletics, repairs began, and the field restoration was completed under the interim direction of Michael Smith. The expansion of the practice area is critical to Gray.

“We’re going to be practicing on our grass fields. The way it was when I was at FAMU, you had to earn the right to go into Bragg Stadium. As long as I’m head coach, it’s going to have to be a privilege that is earned to step foot on Bragg,” Gray said.

The energy was high at the practice. The new coaching staff is in place and represents football success from the high school level to the pro ranks. Two of the most visible assistant coaches were former University of Miami and Florida State receivers coach Ron Dugans and former Miami Dolphins defensive back Sam Madison, who will coach the defensive backs.

Knowles sighted in orange and green

Former Albany State University quarterback Isaiah Knowles, the two-time SIAC Offensive Player of the Year and All-SIAC quarterback, transferred to FAMU following his coach. Knowles is expected to compete for the starting job, given his experience playing in Gray’s offense. Wearing the No.3 jersey in orange, Knowles went through drills with the Rattlers.

The Rattlers will conclude spring practice on Friday, April 3, at 6:00 PM in Bragg Stadium.