CIAA champ Virginia State has sights on another title

BALTIMORE, MD — The CIAA defending champion Virginia State men’s basketball team isn’t chasing last year. It’s building something new.

After a 76-60 quarterfinal win over Lincoln (PA), the Trojans made it clear that while a championship banner hangs in their memory. Their focus is squarely on this season’s journey.



“Leave last year where it’s at,” said guard Jacob Cooper. “We got a brand new team… just finding new ways and different ways to win.”

CIAA experience, Virginia State maturity

That mindset has defined Virginia State’s approach all year.



Head coach Lonnie Blow understands the challenge of defending a title in the CIAA. Every opponent brings extra energy. Each game feels like a measuring stick.

“We’ve tried to create our identity for this year,” Blow said. “But those guys have really helped the new guys understand what it takes… especially this time of the year.”

Virginia State returned six players from last year’s championship roster, but the rotation now includes transfers and new contributors. Instead of leaning on nostalgia, the Trojans have leaned on habits.

“We talk about it here and there,” Cooper said of last season. “But the biggest difference is just finding new ways to win.”

That growth was evident against Lincoln. When the Lions hung around early in the second half, the Trojans didn’t panic. They executed.

“We try to win from one timeout to the next,” Blow said. “We talked about coming out of the timeout and winning the next four minutes. We did that and increased the lead.”

CIAA spotlight, Virginia State leader

If Virginia State has a steadying force, it’s Cooper. Lincoln head coach Julius Hodge offered high praise.



“When you look at their point guard, Jacob Cooper, you can’t speed him up,” Hodges said. “He’s impossible. He knows how to make the right read.”



Hodge went even further.

“In my opinion, the best player in the league.”

Cooper finished with 19 points, including 9-of-9 from the free-throw line, but his impact goes beyond numbers. He controls tempo. He absorbs pressure. He closes games.

“Just knowing angles and trying to get to the line,” Cooper said. “All shots are not going to fall.”

What Comes Next

That poise is championship-level.

Virginia State now sits two wins away from repeating as CIAA champion. It will play the winner of Thursday’s Claflin-Bluefield State on Friday.

But for this group, it isn’t about defending anything. It’s about defining this season on its own terms.