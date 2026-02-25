WSSU women make statement as it pushes to CIAA final four

For the first time since 2020, Winston-Salem State (WSSU) is headed to the CIAA semifinals.



The No. 19 Rams rolled past Bluefield State 71-49 at CFG Bank Arena, improving to 24-3 under first-year head coach Tierra Terry. WSSU continues its pursuit of the program’s first CIAA women’s basketball championship.



“Bluefield State came out and definitely made us fight and work for it,” Terry said. “We knew that this was going to be a tough matchup because of how aggressive and fast and they pressed the whole game.”



BSU’s pressure tested WSSU early, but the Rams adjusted defensively — particularly on Jasmine Jenkins — and began to take control.



“We just had to make some adjustments defensively,” Terry said. “That was probably the difference in the game.”

After leading 40-34 at halftime, WSSU separated in the second half by winning the rebounding battle 47-35 and dominating inside with 52 points in the paint.



The Rams closed the game by outscoring BSU 31-15 over the final two quarters.

Makayla Waleed scored a game-high 19 points for WSSU. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

WSSU veterans make a statement

The victory marked a significant step for a program that hadn’t reached the semifinal round in five seasons.

Senior Jakaiya Mack provided a spark on both ends of the floor, bringing energy in the middle and helping stabilize the press break during key stretches. She’s never made it to the “final four” of the CIAA.



“So after we won, I had to thank Coach Terry because without her, I wouldn’t have been able to get to the next round.”

Makayla Waleed, a Maryland native and former Temple player had a big game with 19 points and six rebounds. It was her first experience at the CIAA and she got to play in front of family. She emphasized the team’s focus after a disappointing regular-season loss at Livingstone.

“The CIAA has been nice. I mean, the banquet was lovely, but it’s a tough conference. Every day we are just trying to bring our best selves to fight and move on to the championship. Taking it one day at a time. But it means a lot coming back home and getting to play back in Maryland. My family gets to come and watch me. So it’s just a great feeling.”

WSSU guard Jakaiya Mack had 13 points and two steals in the win over Bluefield State. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

CIAA championship remains the goal

Terry said the setback helped sharpen the Rams mentally.

“Everyone was disappointed in the Livingstone game,” she said. “We had to be laser focused today. We really took it personal.”

Now, with momentum and confidence, WSSU turns its attention to Friday’s semifinal matchup. It will play the winner of Thursday’s Claflin vs. Virginia State quarterfinal on Friday.

“The end goal is Saturday,” Terry said.

And for the first time in five years, the Rams are two wins away from history.