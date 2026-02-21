HBCU upset: WSSU women stunned by Livingstone

SALISBURY, NC — Livingstone just delivered the HBCU shocker of the season, knocking off No. 15 WSSU days before the CIAA Tournament.



The Blue Bears beat the Rams 61-54 in front of a raucous crowd at New Trent Gymnasium.



Livingstone led 19-14 after one quarter and never let the moment get too big. WSSU briefly grabbed the lead in the second, but the game stayed in a grind.

Livingstone weathers WSSU comeback attempt

Then the fourth quarter turned into Livingstone’s statement.The Blue Bears won the final period 18-11 and closed the door with poise after the Rams jumped out to a four-point lead.



Guard Jasiyah Crawford set the tone with 20 points and four threes.



Ny’Asia Green added 13, including timely finishes in transition while Breasia Coit owned the paint with 21 rebounds and six blocks.

WSSU’s ice-cold shooting catches up

WSSU had its chances, but the shooting never arrived. The Rams hit 21-of-83 from the field (25.3%) and 4-of-19 from three.



They also went 8-of-17 at the line in a game that demanded free points. Alana Biosse paced WSSU with 16 and four triples off the bench.



Breonna Roaf scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds. Center Maia Charles fought for 19 rebounds to go with her nine points



Still, Livingstone’s defense kept WSSU’s attack uncomfortable all afternoon, and LC made enough winning plays late.

HBCU basketball world takes notice



With 575 in the gym watching it unfold, the message is clear: the CIAA bracket just got a lot more dangerous.



WSSU fell to 23-3 overall, 14-2 in CIAA play.