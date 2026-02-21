CIAA Tournament: WSSU, Bowie State women take top seeds

The 2026 CIAA Tournament women’s bracket follows an action-packed 2025-26 regular season. It defined by breakout performances, competitive divisional races, and pivotal conference results that shaped positioning down the stretch. Fayetteville State enters tournament play aiming to capture its third consecutive CIAA Women’s Basketball Championship after winning the 2025 title with a 64 to 56 victory over Virginia State in last year’s championship game. The Broncos return to Baltimore as the Southern Division’s No. 2 seed looking to extend their championship run and become one of the few programs in conference history to secure three straight titles.

One of the biggest storylines of the season belongs to Winston-Salem State, which emerged as one of the conference’s surprise teams during the 2025-26 campaign. Picked to finish seventh in the CIAA preseason predicted order of finish, the Rams surged to the top of the Southern Division standings behind a historic regular season that included a program record win total, a seven-game win streak late in the year, and a perfect home record. Their defensive identity, highlighted by forcing turnovers, controlling the glass, and limiting scoring opportunities, helped propel them to the division’s No. 1 seed entering tournament week.

In the Northern Division, Bowie State secured the top seed after a consistent conference run that included key victories over divisional contenders. Virginia State, last season’s runner up, returns as the No. 2 seed following another strong campaign, while Virginia Union and Bluefield State each earned top four spots after collecting important conference wins throughout the year.

Across both divisions, the 2025-26 regular season highlighted the depth and balance of the conference. Multiple teams earning victories against higher seeded opponents and several matchups decided in the closing minutes. That parity sets the stage for another competitive postseason as teams return to Baltimore with championship aspirations, breakout momentum, and carryover storylines from last year’s tournament.

CIAA Women’s Division Seeding

Northern Division

Bowie State Virginia State Virginia Union Bluefield State Elizabeth City State Lincoln University (PA)

Southern Division

Winston-Salem State Fayetteville State Claflin Livingstone Shaw Johnson C. Smith

Opening round games tip off Tuesday, February 24, followed by quarterfinal contests across February 25 and 26. Semifinal matchups will take place Friday, February 27, and the women’s championship game is set for Saturday, February 28 at 1:00 p.m.

All 22 games will stream live on ESPN+, with both championship games also airing on ESPNU.