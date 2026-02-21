CIAA: Fayetteville State rolls past Shaw for 14th straight

Saturday night’s CIAA matchup between Fayetteville State University and Shaw University delivered everything fans expect from elite HBCU basketball. It was emotional with big shot-making, and a momentum swing driven by championship composure.

Shaw fed off a lively home crowd early, playing with confidence and urgency as the Bears built a double-digit first-half lead. Their energy was contagious, and it showed on both ends of the floor. Shaw shot efficiently, controlled the paint, and went into halftime ahead 53–44, with the building firmly behind them.

But while Shaw had the momentum, Fayetteville State had something deeper: championship pedigree.

Rather than panic, the Broncos stayed connected, weathered the storm, and slowly began to turn pressure into opportunity. That experience paid off after the break.

Howell Sets the Tone

The comeback was spearheaded by forward Larry Howell. Howell delivered a veteran performance when Fayetteville State needed it most. He finished with 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, hit 2-of-3 from three, and secured a 10-rebound double-double. He also added three steals and a block in 36 minutes. His physicality inside and efficiency on the perimeter became the foundation of the Broncos’ second-half surge.

Fayetteville State guards Control the Game

Once Fayetteville State found its rhythm, the guards took over. Ezekiel Cannedy poured in 22 points, knocking down 3-of-5 from deep while relentlessly attacking the rim. He went 11-of-12 from the free-throw line. His ability to pressure the defense shifted the tempo and silenced the crowd during critical stretches.

Terrell Williams was everywhere, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Travon Cooper and Darius Boben added 10 points apiece. FSU showcased the depth and balance that separate Fayetteville State from most CIAA opponents.

Shaw’s Stars Shine Early

Shaw didn’t fade quietly. Dreveon Scott was electric, scoring 28 points on 12-of-17 shooting, repeatedly igniting the crowd with tough finishes and timely buckets. Isaiah Buckley added 18 points, while Alijah England delivered a gritty 15-point, 14-rebound double-double, controlling the glass and providing second-chance opportunities.

Still, as Fayetteville State increased defensive pressure, Shaw’s perimeter struggles and free-throw issues in the second half allowed the Broncos to seize control.

Peaking as CIAA Tournament nears

The difference came in the final stretch. Fayetteville State pushed the pace, piled up 36 fast-break points, forced turnovers, and closed the game at the line. It outscored Shaw 57–36 in the second half. What began as a hostile environment turned into a showcase of poise and execution.

With the CIAA Tournament tipping off next week, Fayetteville State enters postseason play riding a 14-game winning streak. It is undefeated in CIAA South play, and looking like one of the hottest teams in the entire country. With championship experience, depth across the roster, and momentum firmly on their side, the Broncos have positioned themselves as a team no one will want to see in the bracket.

In the HBCU landscape, Fayetteville State isn’t just winning—they’re imposing their will at exactly the right time.