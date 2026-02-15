Rajah Caruth finishes in top ten despite wreck

Winston-Salem State graduate Rajah Caruth began his 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season with a steady and confident performance at Daytona International Speedway.

The 23-year-old driver finished 10th in the United Rentals 300 on February 14, giving JR Motorsports a strong start to the year and collecting valuable early-season points.

Caruth started seventh, led one lap, and earned stage points — including a fifth-place finish in Stage 2 — before overcoming late-race trouble to secure a top-10 result.

Rajah Caruth Shows Early Speed in Daytona Draft

Caruth spent much of the race running inside the lead draft, focusing on learning how the front pack moved in the tight, high-speed conditions at Daytona.

“I spent the first stage just getting my bearings,” Caruth said. “I ran the fall race here before, but I was mostly mid-pack and hadn’t really spent much time up front. So in that first stage, I was learning how to keep my gaps closed and how much the cars move when you push.”

As the race progressed, Caruth became more comfortable inside the draft. Driving the Hendrick-powered No. 88 for JR Motorsports, he surged forward in Stage 2 and finished fifth, earning key championship points.

Adjusting From Truck Series to Xfinity-Level Precision

Caruth also noted the difference between NASCAR Truck Series racing and the tighter style required in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Daytona.

“In the Trucks, you can kind of just hit the guy and be fine, but here you really have to square them up to push and move forward,” Caruth explained. “By the second stage, I got more comfortable and started trying to be aggressive. The No. 2 and the 21 read what I was doing, though, so I’ve got to study that and see how I can do better next time.”

His comments reflected the learning curve that comes with competing near the front of the field at superspeedways, where timing and positioning are critical.

Late Tire Issue Doesn’t Derail Top-10 Finish

With six laps remaining, Caruth suffered a cut tire on the backstretch, triggering a spin and a late caution. The incident cost him track position, but he managed to keep the car running and salvage a 10th-place finish.

“It got a bit hectic when I got caught up in that wreck and cut a tire, but we still got good stage points and finished,” Caruth said. “That’s really all you can ask for. It’s a good way to start the year and not be in a hole heading to Atlanta.”

No Pressure in the No. 88 Car

Despite taking over the No. 88 car — which combined for 10 wins in 2025 — Caruth said he felt no added pressure entering the season.

“Not at all. I’m just treating it like another race,” Caruth said. “The thing I haven’t always had in my career is the reassurance that what I’m driving is capable, so now I can just focus on driving. I’ve been looking for that feeling for a while. There’s no pressure. I know I’m capable, I’ve done the work to build the résumé to get this opportunity, and I know the team is capable too.”

Austin Hill won the race after leading 75 laps, earning his third consecutive victory in the event.

Rajah Caruth leaves Daytona with momentum and a solid points foundation as the series heads next to Atlanta Motor Speedway.