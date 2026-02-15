Morehouse College downs rival with clutch shot

Morehouse College delivered a signature HBCU rivalry win on Saturday, rallying past Clark Atlanta 78-74 at Forbes Arena in the Big Cat Hardwood Classic.



The Maroon Tigers trailed by as many as 16 in the first half, then flipped the game with defense and poise to earn their fourth straight win over their cross-campus rivals.



Clark Atlanta came out swinging and owned the opening stretch. The Panthers jumped ahead 9-0 and kept Morehouse chasing with pace and perimeter pressure. CAU’s shot-making pushed the lead into double digits, and the Panthers eventually carried a 44-36 advantage into halftime.

Morehouse College changed the energy after the break. The Maroon Tigers shot 60.9% in the second half and started getting clean looks early in the clock. The comeback was fueled by timely threes and disciplined possessions. Morehouse finished 11-of-24 from three, a key edge in a game where both teams made shots.





Josiah Lawson led the charge with 27 points and five threes. He delivered the biggest shot of the afternoon late, knocking down a go-ahead three that gave Morehouse its first lead. He followed with free throws to steady the finish. Lawson was perfect at the line, going 4-for-4.

Morehouse got balance behind him. Brandon Peters scored 11 and added four assists. JerMontae Hill posted 10 points and nine rebounds, helping Morehouse survive a rebounding deficit. Sincere Moore had 10 points and six boards, then iced it with a contested jumper with five seconds left.

Clark Atlanta shot 40.6% from three and got 16 points from Jared Washington, but its second-half offense cooled. Morehouse closed with stops, smart free throws, and one last dagger. Morehouse College now heads out for three straight road games to close the regular season.