HBCU squad picks up 23rd win in 26 games

HBCU powerhouse Virginia Union kept rolling Saturday, winning its 23rd game with a 72-69 CIAA road victory at Bowie State.



The nationally-ranked Panthers improved to 23-3 overall and stayed firm in the conference race. They did it the hard way, too. Virginia Union shot 18-of-35 at the free-throw line. The Panthers also lost the rebounding battle 34-29.



Still, Virginia Union found the edge that matters most in February: defense after halftime. Bowie State kept the game tight into the final minutes, but the Panthers’ stops traveled. VUU protected the lead, forced empty trips, and executed just enough late to escape A.C. Jordan Arena with a three-point win.



The story was balance. Virginia Union put five players in double figures, never letting Bowie load up on one scorer. Bobby Gardner led the Panthers with 13 points. Malachi Dark added 11. Tahj Harding scored 11 in 14 minutes off the bench. Travis Vaughn finished with 10 and hit two threes. Elijah Scranton scored 10 and pulled down eight rebounds.

Virginia Union tops among CIAA, HBCU squads

Virginia Union also got key bench production, totaling 20 bench points. That cushion mattered when the free throws didn’t fall for the nation’s top D2 HBCU program.

“Anytime you can struggle from the free throw line 18-35, get beat on the boards 34-29, and still get a win I will take it,” said VUU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jay Butler . “It was also good to see the VUU fans travel to watch us play on the road on Valentine’s Day. It’s tough to win games on the road but I thought the guys really locked in defensively in the second half to get another solid road win.”

Up next, the Panthers return home for their regular-season home finale against Bluefield State on Wednesday.



VUU is one of the most storied programs in CIAA, HBCU and Division II history. And it’s looking to add to that history with another CIAA and potential NCAA run.