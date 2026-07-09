Jordan Brand Unveils Exclusive HBCU Air Jordan 11 Football Cleats

Some sneakers become icons. Others become mythology. The Air Jordan 11 has occupied both spaces for more than three decades. It has evolved from Michael Jordan’s championship shoe into perhaps the most celebrated silhouette in sneaker culture.



It has been worn with NBA uniforms, tuxedos, and even in Hollywood. Now, one of the rarest versions of the legendary sneaker won’t be found on store shelves. Instead, it will take the field at an HBCU.

Jordan Brand has officially unveiled the Howard University Air Jordan 11 Player Exclusive football cleats. Giving Howard University football another locker-room-only release that further cements its place among the most exclusive collegiate programs in the Jumpman family.

And unlike the holiday Jordan 11 releases that spark overnight campouts every December, these will never be available to the public.

They’re reserved strictly for Howard football.

A Jordan 11 Built for Saturdays

The new Player Exclusive arrives in both the Air Jordan 11 TD Mid and Air Jordan 11 Low TD. Transforming one of basketball’s most recognizable shoes into a football-ready silhouette.

The design stays remarkably faithful to the original.

Every panel is wrapped in glossy Bison Blue patent leather, creating a monochromatic finish that immediately stands out under stadium lights. Howard’s Bison logo replaces traditional Jordan branding on the tongue ribbon. While bright red Jumpman logos and heel accents provide contrast against the navy upper.

Below it all sits a molded football cleat plate built for traction instead of hardwood. Converting one of sneaker history’s most recognizable basketball shoes into an elite game-day weapon.

For sneaker enthusiasts, it’s another reminder that some of Jordan Brand’s best creations never reach retail.

Howard Continues to Occupy Rare Air

Since partnering with Jordan Brand in 2022, Howard has occupied a space few universities can claim.

The Bison remain the only HBCU outfitted directly by Jordan Brand, joining an elite collection of football programs. Programs like Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, and Oklahoma—that regularly receive custom Jumpman Player Exclusives.

Even among Power Four schools, that level of treatment is uncommon.

Across college football, only a handful of universities receive story-driven sneaker-to-cleat conversions featuring iconic Jordan silhouettes like the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 10, and now the Air Jordan 11.

Howard has quietly become one of them.

The partnership has extended well beyond uniforms, emphasizing student opportunities, career pathways, recruiting, and global visibility for HBCU athletics while positioning Howard as Jordan Brand’s flagship university partner within Black college sports.

More Than Just Cleats

The Air Jordan 11 joins an increasingly impressive collection of Howard-exclusive footwear.

Over the past several years, Jordan Brand has created locker-room-only editions of the Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 14, and Air Jordan 23. Each incorporates Howard’s signature navy-and-red identity and custom university branding.

Some pairs now command four-figure prices on the resale market whenever they surface.

Jordan Brand has also begun bringing Howard’s story to consumers.

The Howard Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Away” became the first publicly released HBCU collaboration from Jordan Brand. While a matching “Home” edition is scheduled to arrive later this year.

That combination of retail storytelling and athlete-exclusive Player Editions has created one of the strongest university footwear identities in college athletics.

Why the Air Jordan 11 Matters

Few sneakers carry the cultural weight of the Jordan 11.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1995, the shoe introduced patent leather to performance basketball and redefined what athletic footwear could look like.

Michael Jordan famously wore the silhouette during the Chicago Bulls’ historic 72-10 championship season, then made it a worldwide icon in Space Jam. Since then, the annual holiday Air Jordan 11 release has become one of sneaker culture’s biggest traditions, drawing generations of collectors into stores every December.

Its connection to Washington, D.C., runs even deeper.

The beloved “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11 debuted during Jordan’s return to the Washington Wizards, with the DMV long considered one of the country’s most influential Jordan markets.

Today, Howard University represents the newest chapter in that story, connecting one of sneaker history’s greatest silhouettes with one of Black college football’s most recognizable institutions in the heart of the nation’s capital.

A National Debut Awaits

Howard won’t have to wait long to showcase the newest Player Exclusives.

The Bison will open the 2026 season in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge, the annual nationally televised showcase that traditionally kicks off HBCU football.

Howard faces Alabama A&M on Aug. 29 at Atlanta’s Center Parc Stadium in a Week Zero matchup airing live on ABC.

It also marks the first game of the Ted White era.

The former Howard quarterback returns to his alma mater as one of the most accomplished players in school history after coaching stops across the NFL, the Power Four, and multiple HBCU programs. White still owns Howard’s career records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions, and total offense, making his return one of the biggest coaching stories of the offseason.

In many ways, Howard football’s own version of Michael Jordan will make his coaching debut wearing Jordan Brand.

It’s a fitting way to begin a new chapter.

One of HBCU football’s biggest stages.

One of the most iconic sneakers ever created.

And one of the most exclusive cleats in college athletics is stepping onto the field where everyone will be watching.