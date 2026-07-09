North Carolina A&T football sets season ticket record

North Carolina A&T has already made history before the 2026 HBCU football season begins.



The school says it has sold more than 6,000 season tickets, a new record for Aggie football. The announcement came with less than two months to go before the start of the season.



It also came with a clear message. The Aggies are not done selling.



Season tickets remain available through Aug. 2. That matters because those tickets come with access to its homecoming game, better known as GHOE.



For fans who do not buy season tickets, the wait will continue. Single-game access to Homecoming will come later, if seats remain available.



That gives North Carolina A&T a strong selling point. It also gives fans a reason to act now.

North Carolina A&T leans into history

North Carolina A&T is not just selling tickets. It is selling a moment.



The program is entering its 125th year of Aggie football, and the school has pushed that milestone hard this summer. The record season ticket announcement was tied directly to that celebration.



“We are celebrating record-breaking A&T ticket sales with more than 6,000 sold,” the athletic department posted on Facebook. “Thank you Aggie Nation!”



The post also pointed to the program’s past.

NCAT used a video honoring the Bill Hayes era, one of the strongest runs in school history. The video featured several stars from that period, including quarterback Connell Maynor.



Maynor followed Hayes from Winston-Salem State to North Carolina A&T after the 1987 season. He helped lead the Aggies during a championship era that still carries weight with fans.



That connection was not accidental. By highlighting Hayes, Maynor and that era, North Carolina A&T reminded fans what Aggie football has been. It also framed the 2026 season as part of a larger story.

Tickets carry extra value with GHOE

The ticket record also says something about demand.



Truist Stadium seats roughly 21,000 fans. With more than 6,000 season tickets sold, a large part of the stadium is already committed before single-game sales begin.



That is especially important because of GHOE.



Homecoming at North Carolina A&T is one of the biggest annual events in HBCU culture. It is more than a football game. It is a campus, alumni and regional event.



This year should carry even more weight.



The 125th season gives NCAT another reason to expect heavy demand. It also gives fans another reason to secure seats early.



For the athletic department, the strategy is clear. Celebrate the record. Push the history. Remind fans that season tickets are the safest path to Homecoming.



That is a smart play in the modern HBCU ticket market.

HBCU programs keep pushing season ticket sales

Across HBCU athletics, season tickets are becoming more important.



They provide money before the season starts and project attendance. They also give athletic departments a better sense of fan commitment.



For North Carolina A&T, the 6,000-ticket mark is more than a number. It is a sign that Aggie fans are still invested despite just four wins in three seasons.



That matters for a program with a proud football history and high expectations from its fan base.



It also matters in a stadium where big games can still create real demand.



The Aggies have already set a record. Now the question is how much higher that number can climb before Aug. 2.



North Carolina A&T has history behind it, Homecoming ahead of it and a fan base that has already shown up at the ticket office.



With the 125th season approaching, the Aggies are not just celebrating the past.



They are trying to pack the future.