HBCU gets lick back, extends record winning streak

HBCU hoops was on full display as AAMU delivered revenge in a 95-55 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. Alabama A&M’s women blasted the Delta Devilettes at the AAMU Event Center to avenge its only SWAC loss. The victory stretched the Bulldogs’ winning streak to 12 straight games, the program’s longest run in its D1 era. Alabama A&M improved to 16-9 overall and 12-1 in SWAC play, tightening its grip near the top of the standings.

AAMU trailed briefly early, then took full control. The Bulldogs roared to a 24-8 lead after the first quarter. AAMU’s pressure forced turnovers and turned them into transition points. A 14-0 run midway through the opening period broke the game open. The momentum carried into the second quarter with paint touches and rebounds.

Jaida Belton finished a layup to push the advantage deeper into double digits. Coriah Beck followed with a transition bucket that put the margin beyond 20. AAMU led 43-20 at halftime and never looked back. Out of the break, Beck hit a three to set the tone again. Rakiyah Beal converted in transition to stretch the lead to 50-22.

AAMU spreads the wealth

Four Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Kalia Walker. Walker posted 22 points with two steals and steady shot-making. Beck stuffed the box score with 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Aniya Palmer added 13 points and nine rebounds in strong minutes. Belton posted a double-double with 12 points and 13 boards.

Mississippi Valley State got 12 points from Sydney Thompson and 11 from Ariel Jefferson. Valley briefly found rhythm from deep in the third quarter. AAMU answered with balanced scoring and firm rebounding. The Bulldogs carried a 68-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

HBCU basketball’s hottest program

The final period showcased AAMU depth and defensive discipline. The Bulldogs held MVSU to 10 points in the quarter. AAMU built its largest lead at 41 and finished with a 40-point statement. For an HBCU contender, it was the kind of response that travels.

Up next, AAMU visits Florida A&M on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CT at the Al Lawson Center. The game will stream on SWAC TV.