Grambling State football ’26 schedule features 11 games

Traditional HBCU powerhouse Grambling State University Athletics announced the 2026 lineup Tuesday. It features five home games, four true road games, and two neutral-site matchups.

The season opens Aug. 29 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium against D2 HBCU Clark Atlanta University. It is a series that includes a 2017 meeting won by Grambling. One week later, Sept. 5, the Tigers stay home to host Central State University.

The lone FBS trip on the schedule comes Sept. 12, when Grambling heads to Fort Worth to face TCU Horned Frogs football — the first meeting between the programs since 2012.

After a bye week, SWAC play begins back in Texas in the State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers football.

Homecoming is set for Oct. 3 vs. Alcorn State Braves football. That will be followed by a marquee home date Oct. 10 vs. Jackson State Tigers football. Grambling then hits the road to face Alabama A&M Bulldogs football (Oct. 17) and Texas Southern Tigers football (Oct. 31).

November includes a Senior Day home finale Nov. 7 vs. Arkansas–Pine Bluff Golden Lions football and a trip to Bethune–Cookman Wildcats football. The regular season closes Nov. 28 in the 53rd annual Bayou Classic vs. Southern Jaguars football at Caesars Superdome.

HBCU angle: a packed October, plus the “why only 11?” question

Grambling State’s schedule choice to only schedule 11 games when 12 games are now available to the FCS is one it isn’t making alone. Jackson State, Alcorn State and other SWAC schools have also gone with 11 games as well.



Will this be a multi-year trend or is it simply a wrinkle in transition? Only time will tell.