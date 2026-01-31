Monks “Walk For Peace” makes stop at HBCU

Monks are resting at an HBCU this weekend, as Virginia State University has been confirmed as the night rest location for Day 98 of the Walk for Peace journey.

In an update shared by the Walk for Peace team, the group announced that the walkers will settle in at Virginia State in Petersburg, Va., on Saturday night (1/31/2026). The walk has drawn attention for its message of calm, compassion, and community—and for the sight of Buddhist monks moving steadily mile by mile through winter weather.

If you’re planning to show support, the organizers are asking for understanding: there will be no visiting hours at the night rest location for Day 98. That means supporters should not expect an on-site meet-and-greet once the group arrives for the evening.

But you can still follow every step. The Walk for Peace team says the full route will remain visible on their Live Map, allowing anyone to track the day’s path in real time. The Live Map is available through the pinned/featured post at the top of the Walk for Peace page.

For Virginia State, the stop is a reminder that an HBCU campus can be more than a place for classes and games—it can also be a place where larger human stories pass through. Whether you’re watching from nearby or checking in from miles away, it’s a moment to pause and reflect on what peace looks like in practice.

If you’re a Virginia State student, alumnus, or local supporter, the simplest way to help is to respect the boundary. Share the Live Map link, and amplify the message. A repost can go a long way.

Keep an eye on the Live Map, leave an encouraging comment for the Monks. And, of course, send positive energy as they continue the journey.