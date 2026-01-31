New team takes over top spot in SWAC women’s division

Alcorn State delivered one of its most complete performances of the season, defeating Southern University 69–56 to shake up the SWAC women’s basketball standings and knock the Jaguars out of sole possession of first place.

The Lady Braves were efficient on offense, physical on the glass, and disruptive defensively, using balance and ball movement to control the game from start to finish. Alcorn shot 48 percent from the field and an impressive 57 percent from three-point range, while holding Southern to just 25 percent shooting overall and 16 percent from beyond the arc.

Maya Hunkin-Claytor led the way with a game-high 17 points, knocking down four three-pointers and adding six rebounds. Chrishunti Walker provided a steady presence inside, scoring 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting, while Kiarra Henderson filled the stat sheet with seven points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

Nakia Cheatham added nine points and seven rebounds, and Alcorn’s depth proved decisive. The Lady Braves received 24 points from their bench, including eight from Arene Iyekekpolor and seven from Lauren Nelson, helping Alcorn outscore Southern’s reserves by a wide margin.

2025-26 SWAC Standings

Southern struggled to find an offensive rhythm throughout the night. Jocelyn Tate came off the bench to post a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, but she received limited support. DeMya Porter and Mykayla Cunningham scored eight points apiece, while the Jaguars were plagued by missed free throws (25-of-43) and 18 turnovers that fueled Alcorn’s transition opportunities.

The Lady Braves dominated the rebounding battle 47–33 and forced Southern into difficult shots late in the clock, steadily pulling away as the game progressed.

With the win, Alcorn State improves to 7–1 in SWAC play (10–9 overall), moving within half a game of conference leader Alabama A&M. Southern falls to 7–2 in league action (11–9 overall), sliding to third place as the race tightens near the top of the standings.

The result adds another layer of intrigue to an increasingly competitive SWAC women’s title chase as the regular season enters its critical stretch.