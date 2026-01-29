T.I. a part of major wave of donations for HBCU

Morris Brown President Kevin James celebrated more than $800,000 in new donations from entertainer T.I., a Georgia Congresswoman and others on Wednesday.

Major Gifts Support Morris Brown Momentum

Morris Brown College confirmed the influx of support through a social media announcement highlighting contributions from entertainer T.I., Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Bishop Michael Mitchell, and the Sixth District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.



A large portion of the funding includes a $700,000 allocation presented by Congresswoman Williams, designated specifically for scaling security and safety initiatives on campus. The presentation took place inside a Morris Brown academic building, symbolizing what the college described as continued investment in its physical infrastructure and student well-being.



T.I. and others continue to support

Rapper T.I., an Atlanta native, has been a visible supporter of the HBCU in recent years as the college worked to rebuild after decades of financial and accreditation challenges. His $50,000 contribution adds to a growing list of partnerships that have helped restore confidence in the HBCU’s future.



Church leadership also played a role in the latest round of giving, reflecting Morris Brown’s deep historical ties to the AME Church and its longstanding support network.



Building on the Resurgence

The college framed the announcement as part of its ongoing “Hard Reset” and “Resurgence” efforts, themes that have defined Morris Brown’s turnaround over the past several years. Under James’ leadership, the institution regained accreditation, restored federal financial aid eligibility, and significantly increased enrollment.

College officials emphasized that the new donations will help sustain that progress while addressing modern campus needs, including safety enhancements and operational stability.



Looking Ahead

As Morris Brown continues to navigate heightened public attention, the new financial support underscores continued belief in the institution’s mission. For supporters, the gifts represent more than funding — they signal renewed trust in the school’s ability to move forward and strengthen its place within the HBCU landscape.