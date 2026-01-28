Tennessee State basketball is doing something very special

Tennessee State has positioned itself as one of the top men’s basketball contenders in the Ohio Valley Conference race, and seniors Travis Harper II and Aaron Nkrumah are the driving force behind that surge.

With two of the OVC’s top four scorers and a schedule filled with winnable rematches, the Tigers are firmly in the mix for the regular-season conference title as February approaches.

Harper Leads the OVC in Scoring

Harper currently leads the OVC in scoring, averaging 17.7 points per game through 20 contests. The senior guard has totaled 354 points, combining efficient perimeter shooting with the ability to score late in games.

Harper’s impact has come against quality competition. He has delivered key performances in conference wins over UT Martin, Little Rock, Morehead State, and Lindenwood — teams that remain in the heart of the title race.

Nkrumah Gives Tennessee State a Second Elite Option

Nkrumah ranks fourth in the OVC in scoring at 16.9 points per game, giving Tennessee State one of the most productive scoring duos in the conference.

Beyond scoring, the senior guard contributes as a rebounder, defender, and facilitator. His versatility allows the Tigers to stay balanced offensively when opponents focus defensive attention on Harper.

OVC Title Contenders: Where Tennessee State Stands

The OVC standings remain tightly packed, with seven teams within two games of first place. Tennessee State sits squarely in that group.

Top OVC Contenders (Conference Games)

Rank Team Conf. Record Games Back 1 UT Martin 7–2 — 2 Tennessee State 7–3 0.5 3 Morehead State 7–3 0.5 4 Little Rock 6–3 1.0 5 SIU Edwardsville 6–4 1.5 6 Lindenwood 6–4 1.5 7 Southeast Missouri State 6–4 1.5

Tennessee State is separated from the conference lead by just half a game and has already beaten several of the teams listed above — including UT Martin, Morehead State, Little Rock, and Lindenwood.

Tennessee State Has Proven It Can Beat the Field

The Tigers’ résumé backs up the standings.

Tennessee State already owns conference wins over:

UT Martin

Tennessee Tech

Little Rock

Western Illinois

Morehead State

Southern Indiana

Lindenwood

Many of those teams will face Tennessee State again, with several rematches scheduled at the Gentry Center, where the Tigers have been particularly strong.

Why the Remaining Schedule Favors the Tigers

A large portion of TSU’s remaining conference games are against teams it has already defeated once. That matters in a race this tight.

If the Tigers protect home court and split key road games, they remain well-positioned to finish at or near the top of the OVC standings. Having two senior scorers capable of controlling late-game possessions only strengthens that outlook.