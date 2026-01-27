Washington Commanders name local HBCU product DC

Daronte Jones is headed to a major NFL opportunity, as the Washington Commanders are hiring the former HBCU player and coach. The franchise hired the Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach as their new defensive coordinator, according to reports Monday night.

It’s a big swing for a franchise trying to snap back after a 5–12 season in 2025 and a defensive collapse that led to staff changes on both sides of the ball. Jones, 47, becomes one of the Washington Commanders first-time coordinators as head coach Dan Quinn reshapes the staff.

HBCU: Morgan State roots, Bowie State impact

For HBCU football fans, Daronte Jones’ rise hits different. He’s a Morgan State alumnus and former player, and his early coaching résumé includes a key stop at Bowie State from 2005 to 2009 as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

That Bowie State chapter mattered. It’s part of the foundation that helped Jones keep climbing—earning trust as a secondary coach, teacher, and organizer across multiple levels of football.

Daronte Jones: the path back to the NFL coordinator chair

Jones’ NFL track includes stints with the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals before he joined the Vikings in 2020. He then stepped into the national spotlight as LSU’s defensive coordinator in 2021, before returning to Minnesota and working under Brian Flores.

Now he lands with the Washington Commanders with a clear assignment: bring structure, toughness, and production to a defense that cratered in 2025. If the Washington Commanders rebound, Daronte Jones won’t just be a new play-caller—he’ll be another proof point that the HBCU pipeline develops coaches ready for the biggest stage in the NFL.

The Washington Commanders have maintained ties to HBCU football for years. From having Grambling State legend Doug Williams as a member of its front office to providing opportunities for coaches from local HBCUs.