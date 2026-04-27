HBCU history maker gets NFL shot after draft

Curtis Allen is getting his NFL chance, giving another HBCU standout an opportunity to prove he belongs at the next level. And there appear to be multiple teams interested in him.

The former Virginia Union running back has a mini-camp invite Seattle Seahawks according to ESPN Richmond’s Jack Fitzpatrick. Sean Robertson of CBS6 in Richmond says Allen holds a mini-camp invite from the Atlanta Falcons, too. It is the latest step in a football journey that already includes one of the top individual honors in Division II football.

Allen became the first HBCU player to win the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to the top player in Division II football. That honor put him in rare air. Now, it has helped put him in an NFL locker room.

For Allen, this is more than a camp opportunity. It is a chance to show that his production was not just about the level of competition. It was about vision, balance, durability and the ability to make defenders miss.

HBCU back joins Seattle’s growing pipeline

Seattle has already shown interest in HBCU and Division II running back talent this offseason.

The Seahawks recently signed Emanuel Wilson, the former Johnson C. Smith and Fort Valley State running back who began his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. Wilson went undrafted, earned a roster spot in Green Bay and contributed over multiple seasons before getting his opportunity in Seattle.

That matters for Allen.

Wilson is proof that the NFL path does not have to start with a draft call. It can begin with a minicamp rep. It can grow through special teams. It can be earned in preseason games, practice periods and meeting rooms.

Allen now gets that same kind of doorway. But it could also happen for him with Atlanta.

Curtis Allen runs against Virginia State. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Curtis Allen dominated Division II

Curtis Allen built his name with one of the most productive rushing seasons in Division II history.

He finished the 2025 season with 2,409 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry and more than 200 rushing yards per game. Defenses stacked the box. It rarely mattered.

Allen’s most unforgettable performance came on Nov. 1 at Bluefield State. He erupted for 369 rushing yards and five touchdowns, setting season highs in rushing yards, scores and longest run with an 85-yard burst.

It was the kind of performance that reverberated across Division II. It also removed any lingering doubt about his national standing.

NFL chance follows HBCU history

Much of the NFL draft conversation around HBCU players focuses on the SWAC and MEAC. Allen’s rise came from the CIAA and Division II football. That makes this opportunity a major moment for players across the HBCU landscape who are trying to be seen.

Neither team is handing Allen anything. NFL opportunities are brutally competitive, especially for running backs. But Allen has already cleared one major hurdle.

He has gotten in the building.

Now the former HBCU star gets the chance to turn college production into professional staying power.