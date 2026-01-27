Jackson State bounces back with huge win on Florida trip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Daeshun Ruffin scored 30 points and Jayme Mitchell Jr. hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining as Jackson State rallied to beat Florida A&M 66-65 on Monday night.

Ruffin also added six assists for the Tigers (6-14, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who bounced back to split the annual “Florida two-step” road swing after an 85-48 loss at Bethune-Cookman on Saturday. SWAC teams traditionally play Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M in back-to-back games for travel and logistical efficiency.

Mitchell finished with nine rebounds and three steals, and his 3-pointer proved to be the final points of the game.



“One to learn from for sure! We couldn’t score consistently whether going to the basket or shooting from the outside. It just wasn’t our night. We missed some crucial FT when we had a lead. We will keep working for our outcomes and improved from tonight,” FAMU coach Charlie Ward posted to Instagram after the loss.

Kaleb Washington led Florida A&M (8-10, 5-2) with 17 points as the Rattlers saw a five-game winning streak snapped. Jordan Chatman added 16 points and Miles Ndalama scored 10.

Florida A&M led 41-32 at halftime and pushed the margin to 54-41 early in the second half before Jackson State responded with defensive pressure and timely shooting. A Jayme Mitchell Jr. 3 at the 15:53 mark sparked the comeback, and the Tigers used turnovers and second-chance opportunities to fuel a key run midway through the half. A Tamarion Hoover 3 and back-to-back baskets from Mitchell — including a transition triple off a steal — erased the deficit and briefly gave Jackson State the lead. After Florida A&M answered late, the Tigers stayed within striking distance at the free-throw line before Mitchell grabbed an offensive rebound for a layup and then knocked down the go-ahead 3 with 1:11 remaining.

Florida A&M missed its final attempt at the buzzer, sealing the comeback win for Jackson State.