Texas Southern storms back to rout Alabama A&M

Texas Southern erased a double-digit halftime deficit with a dominant second half to defeat Alabama A&M 89–74 on Saturday afternoon at the H&PE Arena, rallying past the Bulldogs in Southwestern Athletic Conference play.

The Tigers outscored Alabama A&M 58–32 after halftime, shooting 70.4 percent from the field in the second half to turn a 10-point deficit into a comfortable league victory.

Jaylen Wysinger led Texas Southern with 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while Troy Hupstead added 17 points. Alex Anderson finished with 16 points and five assists, and Bryce Roberts and Zytarious Mortle chipped in 12 points apiece.

Texas Southern trailed 42–32 at halftime after Alabama A&M closed the first half on a 22–5 run, but the Tigers responded with increased defensive pressure and efficient offense in the second half. A 16–1 run midway through the period erased the deficit, capped by Mortle’s three-pointer that tied the game at 58.

Texas Southern seized control from there, forcing turnovers and converting in transition to build a double-digit lead in the final minutes before closing the game at the free-throw line.

Kintavious Dozier led Alabama A&M with 16 points, while Koron Davis added 15 and Sami Pissis finished with 13 points. The Bulldogs shot 50 percent from the field but were unable to slow Texas Southern’s second-half surge.

With the win, Texas Southern improved to 3–4 in SWAC play (5–13 overall), moving into a tie with Prairie View A&M in the conference standings. Alabama A&M fell to 3–3 in league play (10–9 overall), sitting in a logjam of teams at .500 in the SWAC race.