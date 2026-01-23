North Carolina A&T Gets First Conference Win in Wild Finish

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T finally broke through, and it did so in the most dramatic way possible. In front of a near-capacity crowd at Corbett Sports Center, the Aggies erased a double-digit deficit and survived a frantic final possession to secure their first Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) win, edging Hofstra 79–78 on Thursday night. For an HBCU basketball program searching for momentum, the moment felt overdue — and unforgettable.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for North Carolina A&T, improving the Aggies to 8–10 overall and 1–6 in conference play. Hofstra, one of the CAA’s most dangerous offensive teams, dropped its third straight game and fell to 13–7 (4–3 CAA).

“Obviously, thrilled to get our first league win,” head coach Monté Ross said afterward. “We were close in some games, but tonight these guys finished it.”

Surviving a Shooting Clinic

If the Aggies were going to get their first CAA win, they would have to endure a storm first.

Hofstra came out firing, connecting on just about everything in the first half. The Pride shot 52.8 percent from the field and 10-for-17 from three-point range, slicing up an A&T defense that had struggled entering the night. Even more stunning: Hofstra didn’t commit a single turnover in the opening half.

CAA scoring leader Cruz Davis poured in 20 first-half points on his way to a 30-point night, while Jaeden Roberts knocked down five threes off the bench to give Hofstra constant separation. Yet despite the barrage, the Aggies stayed afloat, trailing just 43–30 at the break.

“We challenged the guys at halftime to take away the three,” Ross said. “Make them put it on the deck. Then offensively, we rode the hot hand.”

Second-Half Turnaround

That challenge changed everything.

North Carolina A&T attacked early in the second half, slicing into Hofstra’s lead with tougher defense and confident shot-making. Within six minutes, the Aggies were back in striking distance. A jumper from Trent Middleton Jr. cut the deficit to two, and Lewis Walker’s baseline turnaround tied the game at 65 with just over seven minutes remaining.

Moments later, Middleton drilled a pull-up three to give A&T its first lead since early in the first half. A tip-in by Amadou Doumbia pushed the advantage to five, igniting the Corbett Sports Center crowd.

“At that point, it was mano y mano,” Ross said. “Just guard them. These guys took pride in that.”

Chaos at the Finish

The final minutes delivered exactly what a near-capacity HBCU basketball crowd hoped for — chaos.

Davis powered through for a three-point play to pull Hofstra within one. Roberts tied the game at the line. Walker answered with a pull-up jumper. Then Davis struck again, tying the game with two free throws after being fouled on a baseline drive.

With 3.9 seconds left, Middleton attacked the rim and drew contact. He missed the first free throw — then calmly knocked down the second to give the Aggies a 79–78 lead.

“No pressure,” Middleton said. “Coach believed in me. My teammates believed in me. I just had to make it.”

Hofstra’s Biggie Patterson got a clean look from deep at the buzzer, but the shot came up long, sealing North Carolina A&T’s first conference victory.

Balanced Effort, Breakthrough Moment

Walker led the Aggies with 24 points and seven rebounds, going a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. Middleton added 20 points, while Zamoku Weluche-Ume posted his fifth double-double in seven games with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

For an HBCU basketball program navigating a tough conference and searching for belief, the win felt bigger than the standings.

North Carolina A&T will try to build on the momentum Saturday at noon, when the Aggies host Towson at Corbett Sports Center — this time with confidence, pride, and proof that their first CAA win was no fluke.