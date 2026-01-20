Former FAMU Teammates Advance in NFL Playoffs

The NFL playoffs delivered some of the most dramatic moments in sports this weekend, with several games decided in the final minutes. While much of the national spotlight focused on young, rising quarterbacks, former HBCU football standouts quietly continued to leave their mark on the league. None stood out more than two former Florida A&M (FAMU) teammates now headed to conference championship games.

Former FAMU Teammates Reach Conference Championships

Former All-SWAC wide receiver Xavier Smith, now with the Los Angeles Rams, is set to compete in the NFC Championship against the Seattle Seahawks. Smith has carved out a valuable role with the Rams as both a kick returner and a receiving threat.

Los Angeles secured its spot in the next round with an overtime field goal in frigid Chicago conditions.

Meanwhile, Terrell Jennings has enjoyed a breakout season with the New England Patriots. Elevated from the practice squad earlier this year, Jennings earned a spot on the active roster and has remained part of the Patriots’ 53-man lineup throughout the playoffs.

New England advanced to the AFC Championship after capitalizing on key mistakes by Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Patriots will now face the Denver Broncos.

Florida A&M Roots Run Deep

Both Xavier Smith and Terrell Jennings are graduates of Florida A&M University, where they starred under former head coach Willie Simmons. Their collegiate careers uniquely spanned two conferences. Each played during FAMU’s time in the MEAC before the program transitioned to the SWAC in 2021.

A native of Haines City, Florida, Smith was a multiple-time All-American for the Rattlers. He became known for his explosive run-after-catch ability, crisp route running, and elite speed.

Catching passes from FAMU’s all-time passing leader Ryan Stanley, Smith delivered one of the most memorable moments in recent Rattler history. In 2019 against Southern University, Smith shook a defender with a sharp plant move, slipped free into the end zone, and secured the game-winning touchdown at Bragg Stadium. The play became a defining moment of the season, eclipsing even Homecoming.

Jennings’ Championship Pedigree

Jennings played a key role in guiding the Rattlers to their first Celebration Bowl victory in 2023. Battling through a crowded backfield that included a transfer from the University of Nebraska, he emerged as the team’s offensive centerpiece.

Jennings earned Florida Classic MVP honors and repeated as MVP during FAMU’s first-ever SWAC Championship appearance. He capped the season by scoring in the Celebration Bowl championship game, cementing his legacy in program history.

Another HBCU Star Shines for the Rams

Adding to the NFL playoffs HBCU football spotlight, Cobie Durant continues to excel for the Rams. Durant gained national attention after leading South Carolina State University to a dominant upset of Deion Sanders and Jackson State University in the 2021 Celebration Bowl.

This weekend, Durant delivered another standout performance. He intercepted Caleb Williams twice against Chicago, helping propel Los Angeles into the conference championship.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Durant continues to validate the league’s growing respect for HBCU talent.