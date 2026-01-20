HBCU Basketball Program Dedicates Season to Fallen Player

Before the ball was ever tipped, Tougaloo College had already played for something bigger than the scoreboard. Moments before its game in Jackson, Mississippi, the Bulldogs paused to honor Cameron Woodall — a former player, teammate, and champion whose life was tragically cut short last summer. The season, the HBCU basketball program says, is being played in his memory.

Woodall, 26, died in a fatal ATV accident in June, a loss that sent shockwaves through Tougaloo College, the HBCU basketball community, and the Mississippi hoops landscape. On this night, his presence was felt again — not through highlights or stats, but through silence, reflection, and shared grief.

A Moment Bigger Than Basketball

Before tip-off, Woodall’s family stood at midcourt alongside university leadership. There were embraces, quiet conversations, and photos — small moments layered with meaning. Teammates looked on, many still processing a loss that remains raw months later.

“I kind of play with him every game, honestly,” said teammate Antonio Patterson Jr. in an article from WBLT3. “I talk to him every game, play with him every game. Every time I jump, I try to give him a high five.”

For Tougaloo, this wasn’t a ceremony for show. It was a continuation of healing.

The Heart of the Team

After starring at Raymond High School, Woodall began his college career at Grambling State before continuing his journey at Tougaloo College. Coaches say his impact went far beyond the box score.

“Outstanding guy,” head coach Eric Strothers said. “He was always smiling and always laughing, and he always wanted to help everybody. There’s no one he didn’t want to help.”

When Strothers took over as head coach, Woodall was asked to take on a different role. He never hesitated.

“He was happy to take one because he was a team player,” Strothers said.

That selflessness helped define his legacy inside the program.

A Champion On and Off the Court

Cameron Woodall was a key contributor on some of Tougaloo’s most successful teams in recent years, earning Second Team All–Gulf Coast Athletic Conference honors during his time with the Bulldogs. Coaches say his impact went far beyond the box score.

“He helped us win a championship here,” Billups said. “Everybody here at the school probably know Cam. He was well-known. We just have to make sure that everybody knows that we’re going to keep Cam in mind.”

His reach extended beyond Tougaloo. After starring at Raymond High School, Woodall played at Grambling State in the SWAC before continuing his career at the NAIA level. He was a familiar name in Mississippi basketball circles — respected not just for his game, but for who he was.

A Loss Still Felt Across HBCU Hoops

According to authorities, Woodall died after losing control of a four-wheeler late one night in Raymond, Mississippi. Emergency crews responded, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Another rider sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones publicly shared condolences following the incident, echoing sentiments felt throughout the community.

Inside Tougaloo’s gym, those emotions haven’t faded. Coaches say the loss affected not just the roster, but the entire university.

“The reaction was tough,” Strothers said. “Everybody that played with him was hurt. Everybody in the community was hurt. He just touched so many people.”

Playing Forward, Together

There was no scoreboard tribute loud enough to capture what Cameron Woodall meant to Tougaloo College. Instead, the Bulldogs chose something quieter — a moment of recognition, a season of remembrance, and a commitment to carry his spirit forward.

In HBCU basketball, legacy isn’t only measured in wins. Sometimes, it lives in the pauses before tip-off — and in the people a player leaves behind.