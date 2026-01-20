HBCU gets win with North Carolina Property Tax Commission

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord, NC -based HBCU Barber-Scotia is showing fresh signs of traction in its rebuild after a ruling from The North Carolina Property Tax Commission.

Barber-Scotia said the North Carolina Property Tax Commission issued a final decision affirming the school’s eligibility for an educational property-tax exemption on multiple campus parcels used for educational purposes. The college said the exemption applies to the 2023 tax year and covers property on its historic Concord campus.

“This decision is an important affirmation of Barber-Scotia College’s mission, purpose, and future,” President Chris V. Rey said in the release. The college said the appeal stemmed from a review of several campus parcels and that, after reviewing testimony, evidence, and statutory guidance, the Commission ruled the properties qualified under N.C. Gen. Stat. §105-278.4 and ordered Cabarrus County tax records to be corrected.

Barber-Scotia President Chris Rey

The release also emphasized that educational use extends beyond classroom instruction. It said the Commission recognized facilities such as student housing and dining as part of the educational footprint when they are made available for student and faculty use.

College leaders framed the ruling as a financial and operational boost as the HBCU moves forward with a strategic recovery plan. The release cited initiatives that include expanded workforce and vocational programming, campus renovations, and enrollment growth efforts. Rey added that the outcome supports long-term stability by helping redirect resources toward student success, workforce development, and campus revitalization.

The tax decision arrives as Barber-Scotia also works to resolve other legacy costs. WSOC-TV reported that the college and the City of Concord settled a dispute connected to the demolition of residence halls in 2014. Under the settlement, the city’s original $380,000 demolition charge will be resolved with Barber-Scotia paying $150,000 and transferring five properties to the city, according to the report.

An HBCU re-emerging

Founded in 1867 as Scotia Seminary for African American women, Barber-Scotia adopted its current name in 1932. The charter was later amended in 1954 to admit students regardless of ethnicity or gender.

The HBCU lost accreditation in 2004, and college leadership hopes to be fully accredited again by 2026.