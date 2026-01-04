North Carolina A&T coach confronted officials after game, per CAA

RICHMOND, Va. — The Coastal Athletic Association has publicly reprimanded North Carolina A&T men’s basketball coach Montè Ross after an incident following the Aggies’ Dec. 31 home loss to Northeastern, according to conference officials.

CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said Ross violated the league’s sportsmanship policy late in the game, which ended with Northeastern pulling away for an 85–74 victory at Ellis Corbett Sports Center. With 25 seconds remaining, Ross was assessed a technical foul. After the final horn, the coach confronted the officiating crew as they exited the floor and again in the area near the locker rooms, the league said.

“I’ve spoken with Coach Ross and let him know that his actions toward the game officials were unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” D’Antonio said in a statement. “Any further incidents during the remainder of the season will result in a more severe penalty.”

The reprimand stops short of a suspension or fine but serves as a formal warning. Conference policy allows for escalated discipline if similar conduct occurs again. The league did not specify additional penalties beyond the reprimand at this time.

Zamoku Weluche-Ume recorded his first career double-double by posting 13 points and 10 rebounds on Wednesday afternoon against Northeastern at Corbett Sports Center. (North Carolina A&T photo)

North Carolina A&T 0-2 in CAA play

The incident came during a competitive contest in which North Carolina A&T battled throughout but struggled to close. The Aggies trailed by eight at halftime and were within striking distance in the second half before Northeastern used late free throws and transition baskets to extend the margin. The box score shows the technical foul occurred in the final seconds, coinciding with the sequence described by the conference. NCAT is now 7-6 on the season, 3-1 against MEAC foes.

North Carolina A&T is in its third season in the CAA after transitioning from the Big South, and Ross has emphasized building consistency during the league schedule. The conference said it expects coaches and programs to model sportsmanship, particularly during tense moments.

Neither Ross nor the university released a separate statement immediately following the announcement.