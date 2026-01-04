HBCU plans to protest game due to scorer’s table dispute

A controversial ending has sparked debate across the HBCU basketball landscape after Savannah State dropped a tightly contested 64–62 decision to Morehouse College on Saturday night at Forbes Arena. Savannah State says it will prepare an official protest with the SIAC.

The dispute centers on a scoring error that occurred late in the first half, an issue Savannah State head coach Clevan Thompson believes directly impacted the outcome of the game. With 11 minutes remaining before halftime and Savannah State trailing 18–15 following an under-12 media timeout, Morehouse turned the ball over. Tigers guard Michael Swift converted a layup in transition, a basket that should have cut the deficit to one.

However, the scoreboard never reflected the made field goal. Moments later, Swift completed a three-point play at the free-throw line, which should have tied the game at 18–18. Instead, the scoreboard showed Savannah State still trailing 18–16, effectively erasing a point that never reappeared.

“They had no explanation for us,” Thompson said after the game via WSAV. “All they said was the table had it right — the same table that had been doing an awful job all night long.”

With the final margin matching the disputed two points, Thompson said the Tigers have little choice but to pursue a formal protest. Known for typically accepting close losses without complaint, Thompson emphasized that the situation crossed a line.

“At the end of the day, I’ll push my guys to do the best, and they did what they should tonight,” he said. “The other party should not be a part of why.”

The controversy did not stop there. Another questionable moment unfolded in the first half when Swift made contact with Morehouse head coach Larry Dixon near the sideline. Officials awarded possession to Morehouse, ruling Swift stepped out of bounds. Video review, however, appeared to show Dixon’s foot on the out-of-bounds line at the time of contact — a scenario that, under the rules, could warrant a technical foul on the coach.

The loss carries added weight in the HBCU basketball race. Savannah State entered the game having won four of its previous five contests, but the defeat allowed Morehouse to move ahead of the Tigers into third place in the SIAC East standings.

As conference play intensifies, the incident has reignited conversations about officiating, scorekeeping accountability, and competitive equity in HBCU basketball — issues that may now extend beyond one night in Atlanta.