Marshall Faulk Makes Recruiting Statement with Big 12 QB Signing

When Marshall Faulk accepted the head coaching job at Southern University, the move signaled ambition. Now, with the reported addition of FBS quarterback transfer Zeon Chriss, that ambition is beginning to take tangible form. According to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, FBS transfer Zeon Chriss is expected to sign with Faulk and the Southern Jaguars. The move gives the program one of the most experienced quarterbacks that an HBCU has landed this offseason.

More importantly, it signals how Faulk plans to build.

A Baton Rouge Homecoming at Quarterback

Chriss’ arrival carries a natural sense of homecoming. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback is a Baton Rouge native and a graduate of Madison Prep Academy. That local connection aligns perfectly with Faulk’s return to his home state.

After beginning his career at Louisiana, Chriss transferred to Houston and competed in the Big 12 in 2024. There, he appeared in 11 games and made seven starts. He logged more than 400 snaps at quarterback while contributing as both a passer and a runner.

As a sophomore, Chriss produced 1,212 yards of total offense, placing him among the most productive Power Four underclassmen quarterbacks. Meanwhile, his running ability set him apart from his peers. He forced 35 missed tackles, the most by any Big 12 quarterback and the fifth-most nationally among Power Four signal-callers.

For an HBCU led by a Hall of Fame running back, that skill set fits naturally.

Proven Production Against Power Competition

Chriss did not arrive at the FBS level as a developmental prospect. Instead, he contributed immediately.

He completed 63.8 percent of his passes, which ranked inside the top 10 among Power Four underclassmen quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts. At the same time, he ranked seventh nationally in rushing yards among quarterbacks in his class.

Notably, his breakout performance came against No. 17 Kansas State. In that game, Chriss completed all 11 of his passes for 103 yards. He also added 75 rushing yards and scored two total touchdowns. As a result, he earned Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week honors, a Manning Award Star of the Week selection, and a spot on the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list.

Chriss also made history. He became just the 23rd FBS quarterback since 1996 to complete every pass in a game with at least 10 attempts. He also became the first quarterback in Houston program history to accomplish the feat.

A Track Record That Extends Beyond Houston

Before arriving at Houston, Chriss flashed similar promise at Louisiana. During the 2023 season, he completed 66 percent of his passes and threw 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for six scores while averaging 6.7 yards per carry.

His 79.3 PFF rushing grade ranked 17th nationally among quarterbacks. In addition, he became one of only three FBS quarterbacks to record at least five rushing touchdowns, 450 rushing yards, and 6.5 yards per carry in a season.

That résumé now arrives in Baton Rouge wearing Southern blue and gold.

Why This Move Matters for an HBCU Program

For Southern, landing a quarterback with Power Four production reinforces the rationale for hiring Marshall Faulk. This hire was never meant to be ceremonial. Instead, it aimed to reposition an HBCU program within the modern college football economy.

Southern University leadership has framed the plan clearly. Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Clayton described Faulk as fully committed from day one. He emphasized infrastructure upgrades, recruiting alignment, and sustainability over quick headlines.

Chriss fits that blueprint. He brings experience, credibility, and proven production. In turn, he raises the floor of Southern’s roster while increasing the program’s national visibility.

A New Era Under Marshall Faulk

Zeon Chriss becomes the second quarterback addition of Marshall Faulk’s tenure, following the signing of New Orleans high school standout Vashaun Coulon from St. Augustine. Together, the moves signal that Faulk is building Southern to win immediately with an experienced FBS quarterback, while also developing a young, local signal-caller for the future.

Faulk’s arrival placed Southern among a new era of HBCUs led by NFL legends. That list includes Deion Sanders, Eddie George, Michael Vick, and DeSean Jackson. However, Southern leadership has stressed alignment over flash.

Chriss represents the first on-field proof of that alignment. It is a Power Four-tested signal-caller choosing to play for an HBCU under a Hall of Fame coach in his hometown.

For Marshall Faulk and Southern University, the message is clear. The rebuild is intentional. The investment is real. And the Jaguars are no longer waiting to be noticed.