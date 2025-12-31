HBCU D1 women’s basketball bar being set by Howard

HBCU squads are done prepping for conference play and Howard University Women’s Basketball enters the MEAC with momentum built through results.

In her 10th season as head coach, Ty Grace has guided the Bison through one of the most impressive non-conference schedules in HBCU basketball. Howard finished non-conference play 10–6, securing all 10 wins against Division I opponents and positioning itself as one of the most prepared teams in the MEAC entering conference competition.

Howard opens MEAC play on the road at South Carolina State, carrying confidence forged through demanding road environments and nationally respected opponents. From the start of the season, the Bison embraced the challenge. The HBCU squad opened non-conference play with road victories at Providence and George Washington, immediately setting the tone for what followed.

The signature road victory came at Cincinnati, where Howard defeated the Big 12 opponent 66-64 in a tightly contested game that came down to execution and defensive discipline. Sa’lah Hemingway’s late sideline out-of-bounds layup proved to be the game winner, followed by a defensive stop that sealed one of the most significant wins by an HBCU program this season.That sequence reflected Howard’s composure, preparation, and ability to execute late against high-level competition—traits that separate elite programs within the HBCU landscape.

Howard continued to validate its growth with a statement win at Burr Gymnasium, defeating Fairfield, 72–69, when the Stags ranked No. 8 in the Mid-Major Poll and received votes in the AP Top 25. The victory further reinforced Howard’s ability to compete beyond the MEAC and strengthened its national profile.

National recognition followed consistency. Howard currently sits at No. 13 in the Mid-Major Poll, one of the highest rankings ever achieved by a MEAC program. The Bison began the season receiving votes when the preseason Mid-Major Poll was released on October 27, 2025. Since entering the Top 25, Howard has not dropped out, climbing through rankings of No. 24, No. 20, No. 19 (twice), No. 14, No. 12, and now No. 13.

On the floor, Howard’s success has been powered by balance and depth—traits that separate elite HBCU programs from the rest of the field. Zennia Thomas has emerged as one of the MEAC’s most dominant two-way players, leading the Bison in scoring and rebounding while anchoring the interior defensively. Zoe Stewart provides consistent perimeter scoring and leadership, while Nile Miller sets the defensive tone with her activity and ability to disrupt passing lanes. Ariella Henigan has been instrumental in guiding the offense, stabilizing possessions, and facilitating late-game execution.

Defense and depth define this Howard team. The Bison defend collectively, rebound with purpose, and execute across multiple styles of play. That formula has translated against mid-major opponents, power-conference teams, and hostile road environments alike.

As MEAC play begins, Howard steps into conference competition not only as a contender but as a standard-setter for HBCU women’s basketball. Tested outside the league and recognized nationally, the Bison now turn their focus to conference play with belief built through results.