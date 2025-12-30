HBCU Storytellers Grant Returns with Coca-Cola & The Emmys

Coca-Cola and the Emmy Awards are once again investing in the future of HBCU storytelling through the 2025–2026 Coca-Cola HBCU Sports Broadcasting Grant. This year, Florida A&M (FAMU) alumnus and nationally recognized comedian Roy Wood Jr. serves as an ambassador for the program, helping spotlight opportunities for student creators.

A National Platform for HBCU Student Storytellers

Each year, the initiative gives HBCU students a national stage to showcase their creativity. At the same time, it offers $40,000 in grant funding to support student-driven storytelling. Depending on final scores, the program may award funding to one, two, or three winning entries. Most importantly, the grant money goes directly to the students.

Open to All Majors Across HBCU Campuses

Notably, the competition welcomes undergraduate students from any major, not just journalism or media programs. Students must create an original 5–15 minute video that explores how Black college sports influence the world. Additionally, students may submit multiple entries, as long as they complete all work independently.

Coca-Cola and the Emmys Invest in Sports Media Futures

Through this grant, Coca-Cola continues to invest in student creators who are passionate about sports, storytelling, and media production. Meanwhile, the Foundation of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) administers the program and provides direct ties to the Emmy® Awards. Together, these partners aim to elevate stories that reflect the pride, culture, and impact of HBCU athletics.

Last Year’s HBCU Grant Winners Set the Standard

Last year, HBCU students showed exactly what this investment can produce. For example, a group of Southern University students earned a Sports Emmy Award for their documentary The Hidden Sport. The film highlighted the legendary Human Jukebox Marching Band and reframed band members as athletes who rely on endurance, discipline, and precision.

Turning Grant Funding Into Long-Term HBCU Impact

The same $40,000 HBCU grant competition helped fund the Emmy-winning project. As a result, students reinvested part of the award into scholarships and new resources for the Human Jukebox Media Team. Ultimately, their work created a lasting impact while strengthening storytelling infrastructure on campus.

As the new grant cycle begins, Coca-Cola and the Emmys continue to show that when it comes to authentic sports narratives, HBCUs lead the way.

FOR RULES AND ENTRY