HBCU-to-HBCU transfer: Tennessee State lands talented QB

Former WSSU quarterback Daylin Lee has committed to another HBCU, Tennessee State, giving the Tigers an experienced, three-year starter as they look to reset after a difficult 2025 season.

Lee’s move comes just weeks after Winston-Salem State entered a period of transition following the resignation of Robert Massey. It also comes at a moment when Tennessee State, under head coach Reggie Barlow, is searching for stability and production on offense after finishing 2–10 in Barlow’s first year on the sidelines.

From a résumé standpoint, Lee immediately upgrades the Tigers’ quarterback room. He leaves WSSU as one of the most productive passers in program history, finishing with 5,616 passing yards and 55 touchdown passes—both second all-time for the Rams. He started every game of his college career from 2023 through 2025, adding 15 rushing touchdowns and averaging 187.2 passing yards per game.

That level of consistency is something Tennessee State simply did not have in 2025.

WSSU quarterback Daylin Lee prepares to throw against North Carolina A&T. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Why the Numbers Matter

Statistically, the Tigers struggled to keep pace with the rest of the Big South/OVC through the air. Tennessee State ranked eighth in the league in passing offense, averaging just 169.9 yards per game. The Tigers threw for 2,039 yards with only 10 passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions, a combination that often put the offense behind the chains and behind on the scoreboard.

By comparison, league leaders like Southeast Missouri and Tennessee Tech averaged more than 230 passing yards per game, with Tech throwing for 31 touchdowns. Even mid-tier programs such as Lindenwood and Charleston Southern were significantly more efficient through the air than Tennessee State.

Lee’s individual production at WSSU would have placed him squarely among the conference’s top quarterbacks. In 2025 alone, he threw for 2,043 yards and 23 touchdowns with just seven interceptions, nearly doubling Tennessee State’s passing touchdown output from last season. He also showed the ability to stretch the field, highlighted by a 338-yard performance against Virginia State and multiple four-touchdown games.

A New HBCU, A New Opportunity

For Tennessee State, this is a low-risk, high-upside addition. Lee brings leadership, durability, and a track record of production at an HBCU, along with academic accolades that speak to his discipline and preparation. For Barlow, it offers a chance to stabilize the most important position on the field while installing his system with a quarterback who has already proven he can handle volume and responsibility.

For WSSU, Lee’s departure closes the book on a productive era under center and underscores the broader changes happening within the program. New head coach Tory Woodbury and staff will have to replace a quarterback who never missed a start over three seasons.

As the 2026 season approaches, Lee’s commitment reshapes expectations for Tennessee State. If his WSSU form carries over, the Tigers’ passing offense could see one of the biggest year-to-year jumps in the conference—and provide a reminder of how HBCU quarterbacks continue to shape the broader FCS landscape.