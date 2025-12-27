Howard University adds impact swimmer to recruiting class

Howard University continues to build momentum in women’s swimming.

YMCA National Championships finalist Kaliyah Hinson has announced her verbal commitment to Howard University, where she will begin competing in the fall of 2026. The Pennsylvania native becomes the latest high-level recruit to join a Howard program that is steadily making history at the Division I level.

“I am proud to announce my academic and athletic commitment to Howard University!” Hinson wrote. “Howard felt like the perfect fit for me, both academically and athletically, and I’m thrilled to join a program that’s not only growing but making history. I can’t wait to contribute to the team and be part of the Howard Swimming legacy. GO BISON!!!”

A Strong Foundation at the YMCA National Level

Hinson is a senior at Spring Grove High School in Pennsylvania and has been a member of her school’s varsity swimming and diving team for the past two seasons according to swimswam.com. She trains year-round with York YMCA, where she specializes primarily in freestyle and backstroke, while also competing in butterfly and individual medley events.

Her resume includes multiple standout performances at the YMCA Short Course National Championships, where she has consistently delivered both individually and as a relay contributor.

At the 2024 YMCA Short Course Nationals, Hinson earned second swims in two individual events and posted personal bests along the way. She finished:

13th in the 50 freestyle (23.72)

(23.72) 28th in the 100 backstroke (57.26, PB)

She also played a key role on York YMCA’s relay squads, helping the team place 3rd in the 200 free relay, 6th in the 200 medley relay, and 9th in the 400 medley relay. During prelims, she recorded a lifetime best 23.56 in the 50 free and later lowered her 100 back best to 57.08 as a relay leadoff.

Continued Progress in 2025 spells impact for Howard

Hinson followed that up with another strong showing at the 2025 YMCA Short Course National Championships, once again anchoring York’s relay success. Her team finished:

4th in the 400 free relay

4th in the 400 medley relay

7th in the 200 medley relay

10th in the 200 free relay

Individually, she competed in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, and 200 back, posting a new personal best of 2:04.85 in the 200 backstroke.

She also represented Spring Grove at the PIAA 3A State Championships, where she placed 12th in the 50 free and 17th in the 100 back, earning a second swim at the state level.

How She Fits at Howard

Howard University competes in the Northeast Conference (NEC) as a Division I mid-major program, facing schools such as Central Connecticut State, Saint Francis (PA), and Wagner. The Bison women’s swimming team is coming off a second consecutive runner-up finish at the NEC Championships.

Based on results from the 2025 NEC Championships, Hinson’s current times would have placed her in the ‘A’ finals in five events:

50 freestyle

100 freestyle

200 freestyle

100 backstroke

200 backstroke

That projects her as an immediate impact swimmer for Howard upon arrival.

Part of a Growing Recruiting Class

Hinson will join fellow 2026 commits Victoria Williams and Amira Washington, forming a strong core of incoming talent and training partners for the Bison program over the next four years.

As Howard continues to elevate its presence on the national swimming stage, commitments like Hinson’s signal not only competitive growth—but also the expanding visibility of HBCU swimming at the highest levels.