HBCU Football Attendance 2025: Jackson State tops FCS again

Jackson State once again led the FCS in attendance during the 2025 regular season, reinforcing a familiar reality: the HBCU brand continues to drive turnout regardless of records, standings, or week-to-week results. With an average of 28,733 fans per game, Jackson State Tigers finished No. 1 nationally, outdrawing every other program in the subdivision and setting the pace for what consistent institutional support and cultural relevance can produce.

The broader takeaway, however, goes deeper than the top line. Three HBCU programs finished inside the top five of all FCS schools in attendance, and the context behind those numbers tells an important story about fan loyalty and perception.

Loyalty and new coaches keep HBCU fans coming back

At No. 3 nationally, Southern Jaguars averaged 22,051 fans per game—despite enduring a difficult 2025 campaign. Southern finished 2–10 overall and went 0–5 at home, yet still outdrew nearly every team in the subdivision. That contrast underscores the staying power of Southern’s fan base. In Baton Rouge, attendance is not purely transactional. It is tied to tradition, the band, rivalry culture, and a sense of obligation that goes beyond the scoreboard. Even in a down year, Southern proved that HBCU support does not evaporate with losses.

Just two spots behind Southern, Norfolk State Spartans checked in at No. 5 with an average of 21,212 fans per game. Norfolk State’s jump up the national attendance rankings came with its own set of circumstances. On the field, the Spartans struggled, winning just one game all season. Off the field, however, momentum surged following the arrival of Michael Vick, whose presence alone transformed the program’s visibility.

Vick’s name recognition resonated far beyond Norfolk. His arrival brought curiosity, optimism, and national media attention, translating directly into ticket sales and renewed local interest. The Norfolk State example illustrates a modern reality for HBCUs: star power, narrative, and brand intrigue can significantly influence attendance, even before wins follow.

Meanwhile, Jackson State continues to serve as the leader. Its attendance dominance is not new, nor is it fragile. The Tigers’ have the largest capacity in the subdivision at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. It’s ability to average nearly 29,000 fans per game reflects years of cultivating relevance, maximizing home-game experiences. It also positions the program as an event rather than just a football game. Jackson State remains the standard-bearer for what FCS football can look like at scale.

Beyond the top five, several other HBCU programs landed inside the national top 20, reinforcing the depth of support across conferences. Collectively, the numbers challenge outdated narratives about HBCU viability and fan engagement.

In 2025, the message was clear. Whether fueled by dominance, tradition, or star-driven curiosity, HBCU football continues to draw crowds at a level most of the FCS can only hope to match—and once again, Jackson State led the way.

Here are the HBCUs that finished in the Top 25 of the 2025 FCS regular-season attendance rankings, listed in order of national rank:

Jackson State Tigers – 28,733 (No. 1 overall) Southern Jaguars – 22,051 (No. 3) Norfolk State Spartans – 21,212 (No. 5) Alabama State Hornets – 20,618 (No. 7) Alabama A&M Bulldogs – 14,111 (No. 11) Florida A&M Rattlers – 14,093 (No. 12) South Carolina State Bulldogs – 12,702 (No. 15) North Carolina A&T Aggies – 12,282 (No. 18)

Eight HBCUs placed inside the national Top 25—an important data point when discussing visibility, fan loyalty, and the cultural gravity of HBCU football within the FCS landscape.