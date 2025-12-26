Former NBA All-Star gets the HBCU feels with campus visit

Former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas (the younger one) set social media buzzing on Christmas Eve with a simple, heartfelt post that struck a deep chord across HBCU basketball circles.

“I wish I got to experience what a HBCU is like!! My kids is at least taking college visits to an HBCU.”

— Isiah Thomas, 2:44 PM · Dec. 24, 2025

In just hours, the tweet racked up more than 73,000 views, drawing attention not only because of Thomas’ NBA pedigree, but because of what it represents: a growing curiosity—and respect—for the HBCU experience from high-profile Black athletes and families.

HBCU Coaches Wasted No Time Responding

The HBCU basketball community responded exactly how you’d expect—with open arms.

Current North Carolina Central head coach LeVelle Moton personally extended an invitation:

“NC Central family…We’d love to host you!”

Grambling State head coach Patrick Crarey kept it short but loud, replying with a GIF that said everything without saying a word—Grambling was clearly in the conversation.

Even Mississippi Valley State men’s basketball jumped into the moment, posting:

“Come by Twin”

Three different programs. Three different regions. One unified message: HBCUs are ready—and welcoming.

Father watching his son grow with HBCU visits in the mix

Isaiah Thomas isn’t just a former NBA All-Star. He’s also a father watching his son grow into the game.

Thomas is most likely referring to his oldest son, James Thomas, a 9th grader who is already making his mark on the court. Just days before the tweet, Thomas shared a proud dad moment on Instagram celebrating James’ high school basketball debut:

“Proud dad moment!! S/o to my son @james__thomas4 on starting his HS basketball career on a good note with a good game and a WIN ?”

James’ journey is just beginning—but the fact that HBCU visits are already part of the conversation speaks volumes about the shifting perception of Black colleges in elite basketball spaces.

A Bigger Shift in the Culture

This isn’t just about one recruit or one tweet.

It’s about access, exposure, and intentionality.

More former professional athletes—especially Black stars who came through predominantly white institutions—are openly wondering what they missed by not experiencing an HBCU. And now, they’re making sure their children at least get the chance to see it for themselves.

From elite coaching to culture, community, and identity, HBCUs are no longer just “alternative options.” They are intentional choices.

And when an NBA All-Star says out loud that he wishes he experienced an HBCU? That resonates.

Don’t Be Surprised If This Continues

James Thomas is early in his basketball journey, but moments like this show how the next generation may move differently—armed with more information, pride, and choice.

One tweet. A few replies. And a reminder that HBCUs remain central to the future of Black excellence in sports.

And judging by the response?

They’re more than ready to host.