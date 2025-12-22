Norfolk State takes underdog win against UTEP

Norfolk State walked into the Don Haskins Center as an 8.5-point underdog and walked out with one of its most impressive road wins of the season, edging UTEP 72–71 on Sunday afternoon in a tightly contested nonconference men’s basketball matchup.

The Spartans (6–8) snapped expectations and controlled key moments against the Miners (3–7), overcoming a hostile environment and late-game pressure to secure the victory in a game that stayed under the 135.5-point total.

The contest swung decisively late in the first half. With the score tied at 28 and just under three minutes remaining before intermission, Norfolk State closed the half on a 14–4 run, turning defensive stops into momentum-building baskets. Anthony McComb III sparked the surge at the free-throw line, while Dian Wright-Forde, Jordan Leaks, and Mykel Jenkins each delivered timely buckets. Jenkins capped the run with a deep three-pointer before McComb added a driving layup at the buzzer, giving Norfolk State a 42–32 halftime lead.

UTEP clawed back throughout the second half, trimming the deficit possession by possession behind Kaseem Watson and Caleb Blackwell, who combined to pressure Norfolk State defensively down the stretch. The Miners tied the game at 68–68 with just over a minute remaining, but Norfolk State responded with poise.

Elijah Jamison split a pair of free throws to regain the lead, and after multiple defensive stands, McComb calmly knocked down four free throws in the final 19 seconds to preserve the advantage. UTEP had one last chance, but a contested three at the horn fell short.

McComb led all scorers with 21 points, attacking relentlessly and converting 10-of-16 free throws. Jamison added 12 points, while Jenkins and Leaks provided key contributions off the bench. Norfolk State overcame a rough night at the foul line overall (19-of-30) with timely execution and defensive toughness.

For UTEP, Watson scored 17 points, and Blackwell added 18, but missed free throws and late turnovers proved costly.

Norfolk State’s ability to seize control in key stretches and close under pressure defined a statement road win.



What’s Next for Norfolk State

Norfolk State will have two more nonconference opportunities before opening league play, giving the Spartans a chance to build momentum following Sunday’s road win.

The Spartans return to action Monday, December 22, when they host UC Irvine in a late-night tip at 9:00 p.m. The matchup offers another test against a quality opponent before Norfolk State heads back on the road.

Norfolk State then travels to face Louisiana on Sunday, December 28, with tipoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m., closing out its nonconference slate.

Conference play begins on Saturday, January 3, when the Spartans open MEAC action on the road against North Carolina Central at 4:30 p.m., marking the start of a pivotal stretch in the HBCU basketball calendar.

With confidence gained from a statement road win at UTEP, Norfolk State enters the final days of December looking to sharpen its identity before basketball games begin to count in conference play.