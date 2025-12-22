HBCU internship program continues with Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA — Georgia Power will once again partner with the Atlanta Hawks to host the HBCU Pathways Program, marking the fourth consecutive year of the initiative designed to support students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across Georgia.

Launched in 2023, the HBCU Pathways Program has already helped 21 students gain hands-on experience in sports, entertainment, and corporate environments. Several program alumni have gone on to secure full-time roles in their respective industries following the completion of their internships.

Building Career Pathways for HBCU Students

The HBCU Pathways Program is a 10-week paid internship hosted by the Atlanta Hawks and focused on developing the next generation of leaders in sports, entertainment, and business. Participants receive real-world, professional experience while building networks that extend beyond the internship period.

For the 2025 cohort, eight internship positions are available across multiple departments, including:

Brand Communications

Global Partnerships – Activations

Global Partnerships – Sales

Retail

Digital Marketing

CPS Ticket Sales

Event Operations

Hawks IQ (Analytics)

The application deadline is January 16, 2026.

Georgia Power Reinforces Commitment to HBCUs

Jonathan King, director of workforce development at Georgia Power, emphasized the company’s ongoing investment in communities and student development.

“At Georgia Power, caring for our communities is at the heart of everything we do,” King said. “The collaboration between Georgia Power, the Atlanta Hawks, and our HBCU partners allows us to create opportunities for HBCU students to gain real-world experience and build lasting careers.”

King added that the program helps equip students with both confidence and practical tools while strengthening local communities.

Georgia Power is a subsidiary of Southern Company, which has made a significant, long-term commitment to HBCUs. Since the creation of the Georgia Power Foundation in 1986, the company has donated more than $5.5 million to HBCU initiatives in Georgia alone. That support is part of Southern Company’s broader $50 million multi-year investment in HBCUs nationwide.

Atlanta Hawks Leadership Emphasizes Impact

Camye Mackey, Executive Vice President & Chief People, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, highlighted the importance of investing in people and talent development.

“As a proud HBCU graduate, I am honored for our organization to partner with Georgia Power to provide HBCU students with real-world experience, mentorship, and a foundation for long-term success,” Mackey said. “Together, we are cultivating the next generation of leaders who will strengthen our industries and transform our communities.”

How to Apply

Students interested in applying for the HBCU Pathways Program can find more information and submit applications at: www.nba.com/hawks/hbcu-pathways