HBCU star WR expected to draw P4 interest portal

The transfer portal continues to reshape the college football landscape, and another HBCU standout has officially entered the mix. Prairie View A&M star wide receiver Jyzaiah Rockwell announced via social media that he will be entering the transfer portal, immediately becoming one of the most intriguing names available from the SWAC.

Rockwell, a 6-foot-2 playmaker on the outside, was a cornerstone of Prairie View A&M’s explosive offense this past season. The Panthers leaned heavily on his ability to stretch the field, and he delivered in a major way. Rockwell finished the year with 74 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the premier wide receivers at the HBCU level.

A Breakout Season in the SWAC

Rockwell’s production placed him second in the SWAC in receiving yards, falling just seven yards shy of leading the entire conference. On a weekly basis, he was a matchup nightmare, averaging 5.3 catches and more than 80 receiving yards per game. His size, speed, and consistency made him a go-to target and a player defenses had to account for every snap.

Those numbers are exactly the type that turn heads at the Power Four level. As programs continue to mine the HBCU ranks for proven talent, Rockwell’s résumé checks every box.

Statement Performances That Turned Heads

Rockwell first put himself on the national radar against Lincoln University (CA), where he eclipsed 100 receiving yards on just three catches, including a touchdown. That efficiency highlighted his big-play ability and showed how dangerous he can be even with limited targets.

However, his signature performance came in a blowout win over Alabama A&M. In that matchup, Rockwell completely took over the game, torching the Bulldogs for 183 receiving yards and three touchdowns on eight catches. It was a dominant showing that made it clear he is not just productive, but a true weapon that must be game-planned for.

P4 Interest Inevitable

With his blend of size, vertical speed, and production, it is only a matter of time before P4 programs start calling. A 6-foot-2 outside receiver who can stretch the field and produce immediately is a valuable commodity in today’s college football landscape. Rockwell fits the mold of a plug-and-play contributor at the next level.

While Rockwell’s success is a testament to the talent within HBCU football, his portal entry also reignites a familiar conversation. How can HBCUs keep their star players at home? As NIL opportunities and exposure continue to grow elsewhere, retaining elite talent remains a challenge.

For now, Jyzaiah Rockwell’s future is wide open. Wherever he lands, one thing is certain: an HBCU star is ready to make an impact on a much bigger stage.