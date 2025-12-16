HBCU Player of the Year Enters Transfer Portal

One of the most dynamic stars in HBCU football is officially on the move. Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body, the reigning SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, announced that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. The decision closes a historic chapter with the Hornets. At the same time, it opens the door to a highly anticipated next step in his career.

Body shared the announcement on social media and grounded his message in faith and gratitude. Throughout the post, he emphasized growth and purpose. That same approach defined his play during a dominant 2025 season.

“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind… With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal to pursue what God has prepared for the next chapter of my career.”

A Historic 2025 Season for Alabama State

Few players in HBCU football made a bigger impact during the 2025 season than Andrew Body.

In his first full year as the starting quarterback, the redshirt junior led Alabama State to its first 10-win season in 21 years.

Body completed nearly 71 percent of his passes for 1,770 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only one interception. He finished the year with an elite 203.6 passer efficiency rating. In addition, he rushed for 518 yards and four touchdowns, which made him one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the FCS.

His dominance earned national recognition. Body claimed HBCU National Player of the Year and BOXTOROW National Offensive Player of the Year honors. He also earned First Team All-American status from BOXTOROW. Meanwhile, conference voters named him First-Team All-SWAC and SWAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Signature Performances That Defined His Rise

Body’s breakout season featured several statement performances. Most notably, he delivered a historic showing in the Magic City Classic. In that HBCU rivalry matchup, he accounted for six total touchdowns against Alabama A&M.

Earlier in the year, he turned heads nationally at UAB. In that game, he threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 119 yards and another score.

Even in close losses, Body stood out. Against Jackson State, the defending SWAC champions escaped by inches. Still, Body produced a career-high 442 yards of total offense. He pushed the game to the final play at the goal line.

By season’s end, he led the SWAC in touchdown passes with 20. He also finished first in points responsible for with 144. Meanwhile, Alabama State’s offense ranked first or second in 13 conference categories. It was also ranked in the top 12 nationally in seven areas.

From Texas Phenom to HBCU Star

Andrew Body’s rise to the top of HBCU football began long before college.

A native of Corpus Christi, Texas, Body starred at Miller High School. He finished his prep career ranked third all-time in Texas high school passing history with more than 13,000 yards. During that time, his offenses averaged 56 points per game. He also led his school to its deepest playoff run since 1963.

He began his college career at Texas Southern, where he quickly emerged as one of the SWAC’s most productive quarterbacks. In 2021, he set the program’s single-season record for total offense. He also ranked among the conference leaders in passing and total yards.

After transferring to Alabama State, Body suffered a setback in 2024. A shoulder injury cut his season short in the Orange Blossom Classic. However, his response defined his growth. He returned healthy in 2025 and delivered one of the most efficient seasons in HBCU football.

Gratitude and Growth Behind the Decision

In his NCAA Transfer Portal announcement, Body made his intentions clear.

He thanked Hornet Nation, Alabama State leadership, head coach Eddie Robinson, and offensive coordinator Coach Barnette. He credited the program for shaping him on and off the field. More importantly, he emphasized preparation for life beyond football.

That mindset reflects a broader shift in HBCU football. Today, elite players increasingly use the transfer portal as a strategic step forward rather than an exit.

With his production and efficiency, Andrew Body should now become one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Programs at the Power Four, Group of Five, and FCS levels should track his recruitment closely.

More importantly, his rise reinforces a clear truth. HBCU football continues to produce national-level talent capable of thriving anywhere.

Wherever Andrew Body lands next, his story will remain a powerful example of development and opportunity within HBCU football.

As he signed off:

“1LUV. Uno out.”