HBCU basketball team knocks off UNLV

The Tennessee State men’s basketball team picked up an impressive 63-60 win over UNLV on Saturday evening at Lee’s Family Forum, closing out play in the Jack Jones Classic. TSU improved to 6-4 on the season behind a balanced offensive effort and a dominant defensive performance, especially in the second half.

Balanced Scoring Leads Tennessee State

Tennessee State placed three players in double figures, led by Aaron Nkrumah, who finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, and two steals. Nkrumah also delivered timely baskets during the Tigers’ second-half surge.

Travis Harper II added 12 points and two steals, knocking down a pair of key shots after halftime that helped swing momentum. Off the bench, Carlous Williams provided a spark with 10 points, bringing energy and physicality in the paint.

Tigers Control the Glass and the Pace

TSU made its presence felt on the offensive boards all night. The Tigers pulled down 13 offensive rebounds, led by Jalen Pitre’s four, and converted those opportunities into 16 second-chance points.

By consistently extending possessions, Tennessee State wore down UNLV and capitalized on extra chances, especially in the second half.

Defense Fuels Second-Half Rally

The Tigers delivered one of their strongest defensive performances of the season. Tennessee State held UNLV to just 37.3 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent from three-point range.

The Tigers were active defensively, forcing 18 turnovers and turning them into 15 points. After halftime, Tennessee State limited the Rebels to just 27 points, shutting down UNLV’s perimeter attack and controlling the paint.

How It Happened

TSU trailed 29-20 late in the first half before going on a 7-0 run with 3:56 remaining. The surge ended with a basket by Travis Harper II, trimming the deficit to 29-27. Despite the push, UNLV responded, and the Tigers went into halftime down 33-29.

UNLV briefly extended its lead to 36-31 early in the second half. Tennessee State answered with another 7-0 run, capped by a three-pointer from Nkrumah, to take a 38-36 lead with 15:43 remaining.

From there, the Tigers stayed aggressive on both ends of the floor. Tennessee State scored efficiently in the paint and leaned on its depth to withstand multiple UNLV rallies. Late defensive stops sealed the 63-60 victory.

The Tigers scored 20 of their 34 second-half points in the paint, asserting control inside when it mattered most.

Game Notes

Tennessee State held UNLV to 37.3 percent shooting from the field

from the field The Rebels shot just 20 percent from three-point range (3-of-15)

(3-of-15) The Tigers’ bench contributed 22 points

Tennessee State won the rebounding battle 39-36

The Tigers forced 18 turnovers

Tennessee State grabbed 13 offensive rebounds

The Tigers scored 16 second-chance points

Tennessee State outscored UNLV 34-27 in the second half

in the second half Aaron Nkrumah and Travis Harper II led the Tigers with 12 points each

Nkrumah added a team-high eight rebounds