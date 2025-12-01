BATON ROUGE, La. — The introduction of NFL legend Marshall Faulk at Southern University was a big moment at the Baton Rouge HBCU. It was lesson a routine press event into a full-scale celebration of Louisiana pride, star power, and institutional ambition.

Southern welcomed home one of the most complete running backs in NFL history, and the pomp and circumstance surrounding the announcement reflected exactly that. The press conference felt like a family reunion wrapped in a coronation, powered by football royalty, university pride, and a vision for the future.

From the moment Aeneas Williams and Avery Johnson walked into the room, the energy shifted. Williams — a Pro Football Hall of Famer and Southern alumnus — said he had “never been this excited” about a coaching hire at his alma mater. Johnson, the NBA champion and Baton Rouge native, added that he had never flown in for a football press conference at his HBCU before but wasn’t missing this one.

Their presence alone turned the event into was accompained with commentary from Faulk’s NFL connections. Peyton Manning said in a statement Marshall Faulk taught him how to navigate adversity as a rookie, describing him as “my coach on the field.” Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil praised Faulk for making him a smarter coach. Offensive genius Mike Martz — architect of the Greatest Show on Turf — called him “the most complete football player I’ve ever seen,” celebrating Faulk’s “beautiful mind.”

Even Hollywood chimed in. During a scene in Mark Wahlberg’s 2025 film Flight Risk, a pilot boasts, “I never flew a U.S. Marshal before… but I did fly Marshall Faulk.” Only Faulk could get a shout-out in a random action movie and then walk into a press conference the next day.

But this day wasn’t about nostalgia — it was about vision.

Screenshot

Roman Banks: “Times aren’t the same”

Southern Athletics Director Roman Banks delivered an honest, forward-facing speech that applies at every HBCU. He thanked university leadership, the board, and alumni supporters, then made it plain: the old way of recruiting is gone.

“Third-generation kids aren’t coming to the Bluff just because their uncle or auntie played here,” Banks said. “It’s about facilities, NIL, and what you can provide.”

Banks emphasized that hiring Marshall Faulk was a strategic pivot to compete in the realities of 2025 college athletics. He revealed that Faulk has already helped open fundraising doors and spark conversations about locker room upgrades and nutrition support. The job, he said, isn’t just about football — it’s about leadership, visibility, and expanding Southern’s reach.

“We needed someone who could extend,” Banks said. “Someone who can open doors. Someone parents accept when he walks into the living room because of his accolades — and because of his character.”

Then came one of the afternoon’s funniest moments: Banks joking about flying with Faulk on a private jet. “Marshall, we not as poor as you think we are,” he said, drawing laughs across the room.

Faulk’s unfiltered passion

When Marshall Faulk stepped to the podium, he ditched the script because, as he said, “I’m going home.” He spoke with a raw honesty that immediately connected him to the room.

“For my first head coaching job to be in the state that gave me everything… it means the world to me,” Faulk said.

He promised a team that plays with heart and passion. He promised development on and off the field. And he promised pressure — the good kind.

“Winners win. That’s it,” he said. “At every level of my life, I found a way to win. And that’s what we’re going to do here.”



Faulk also delivered a line aimed specifically at his HBCU audience.



“I hope y’all like football in the second half — because there will be football played in the third and fourth quarters.”

An HBCU calling fulfilled

Faulk’s remarks repeatedly returned to purpose. He referenced his late mentor, coach Wayne Reese, and the lessons of adversity that shaped him as a man. He spoke of dreams, goals, and the responsibility of shaping young men.

“It’s not a dream — it’s a calling,” Faulk said.

More than once, he asked for fans to show up with their presence, not just their money. “If you show up, I’ll make sure you get your ROI,” he said.

Southern didn’t just hire a coach with NFL credentials. It hired a Louisiana son with a mission, a teacher with a plan, and a leader with the presence to elevate the entire institution.

With Marshall Faulk returning home, Southern University made it clear it intends to compete with anyone, anywhere, anytime.