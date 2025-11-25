HBCU basketball program gets donation from recent transfer

Former South Carolina State basketball standout Drayton “Diesel” Jones has shown what it truly means to give back to his HBCU. He is donating $20,000 to the Bulldogs’ men’s basketball program despite currently playing for another university. His gift is one of the most unique gestures in recent HBCU basketball memory — a former player, now shining elsewhere, reaching back to support the place where his journey first took shape.

Jones, a 6-foot-11 center, began his college career at South Carolina State, playing two seasons before transferring to Butler University, one of the most respected college basketball programs in the country. Even with the change in scenery, the Bulldog identity stayed with him. And now, he’s giving back to the HBCU that helped mold him.

Jones said his time in Orangeburg grounded him on and off the floor. He credits the coaches, staff and community at South Carolina State for shaping his development as a student-athlete.

South Carolina State’s Drayton Jones smiles at the 2025 MEAC Basketball Tournament. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Head coach Erik Martin called the donation both surprising and unsurprising at the same time — surprising because transfers rarely give money back to former programs, but unsurprising because of who Jones is. Martin praised Jones as a transparent, faith-driven leader whose impact on the program went far beyond the box score.

“Drayton Jones changed the direction of our program,” Martin said while emphasizing the role Jones’ character played in elevating the team. The $20,000 contribution will help the Bulldogs remain competitive within the MEAC and enhance the student-athlete experience.

University President Alexander Conyers also expressed deep gratitude, noting that Jones’ willingness to “reach back to lift others” strengthens the entire South Carolina State community.

The donation, made through Diesel Dream LLC, reflects Jones’ gratitude, his family’s values, and the lasting power of an HBCU foundation — proof that no matter where athletes go, home is still home.