JCSU Football Claims First CIAA Title in 55 Years

Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) walked into Durham County Memorial Stadium with history staring back at them — and walked out with a 45–21 win, the school’s first CIAA championship in 55 years. In a year where HBCU football delivered some of its most compelling storylines, the Golden Bulls may have authored the biggest one of all.

Powered by a standout performance from quarterback Kelvin Durham, dominant red-zone execution, and a defense that made all the right adjustments, JCSU officially planted its flag atop the Division II HBCU football landscape. Afterward, head coach Maurice Flowers reminded everyone, “We aren’t done yet.”

A Championship Built Brick x Brick

Even before the championship, this run had already been documented from within. The HBCU Gameday Original Docuseries, Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, has been inside the locker rooms, buses, practice fields, and sidelines for the past three seasons — capturing everything from early adversity to the quiet confidence that propelled JCSU from heartbreak in 2024 to a championship moment in 2025.

Durham’s Masterclass: 5 TDs and Complete Control

Senior quarterback Kelvin Durham delivered the type of performance that shifts a program’s trajectory. He threw for 285 yards and five touchdowns on an efficient 16-of-29 passing night, carving up the Virginia Union defense with poise, pace, and precision.

Ultimately, he became the quarterback Flowers always believed the program needed. “We felt like we were a quarterback away,” Flowers said. “And now you’re seeing why.”

Durham wasn’t shy about why JCSU fit him so well, either. “Coach Flowers took a chance on me,” he said. “He taught me how to read a defense, how to play faster, how to be a better quarterback. This was the place for me.”

Proctor and Brigman Torch VUU Secondary

Durham’s big night wasn’t a solo act.

– DeAndre Proctor: 7 catches, 146 yards, 2 TD (58-yard long) Game MVP

– Reggie Brigman: 3 catches, 61 yards, 2 TD

– Reginald Daniel: 33-yard TD on his only catch of the night

Whenever Virginia Union fought back, JCSU responded with explosive answers through the air. Their 387 total yards came from a combination of balance, efficiency, and matchup exploitation.

Defense Sets the Tone in Second Half

Virginia Union outgained JCSU on the ground (238 rushing yards to JCSU’s 102). However, the Golden Bulls made every high-leverage play that mattered.

JCSU forced two interceptions, held VUU scoreless in the third quarter, and delivered consistent pressure that disrupted the Panthers’ timing.

The tackling sheet reflected a full-team effort:

– Vincent Hill: 7 tackles

– Jalen Alexander / Cadricus Stanley / TyQueron Hines: 6 each

– Kristian Eanes: 5 tackles and a TFL

– Latrae Bass: pivotal interception late in the game

Flowers praised the unit openly. “We’ve been led by our defense for the past year,” he said. “They set the identity.”

A Program Reborn — At Its Alma Mater

If the CIAA championship felt personal for the players, it carried even more weight for their head coach.

Flowers once played quarterback at JCSU — a three-time All-American who never had the chance to win big games the way his players just did. Consequently, the moment hit even harder.

“It feels like confirmation,” Flowers said. “To build this at my alma mater… there’s nothing like it.”

He thanked his family — especially his wife and daughters — for pushing him and keeping him accountable. “When we don’t play well, I hear about it at home,” he laughed.

Not Just Champions

JCSU didn’t just win the CIAA championship. They punched their ticket to the NCAA Division II playoffs and will likely earn the first home postseason game in school history.

In a season where HBCU football drew national cameras, viral moments, and major storylines, JCSU’s climb from 2–7 to CIAA champions stands next to the best of them.

From culture to leadership to the transformation of the city around the program, the Golden Bulls have become one of the most compelling stories anywhere in HBCU athletics. And thanks to Brick x Brick, the rest of the world gets to witness every step of it.