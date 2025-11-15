Florida A&M names Lottery Official as its new Athletic Director

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M University (FAMU) has named John F. Davis, a veteran business and government leader, as its next vice president and director of athletics, signaling what President Marva Johnson calls “a new era of innovation, fiscal discipline, and transformational leadership” for Rattler Athletics. Davis will officially begin his role on January 5, 2026.

In a dual announcement, Angela Suggs, a respected FAMU alumna and former athletic administrator, will return to campus as special assistant to the president and advisor for Intercollegiate Athletics. She began her new role on November 10. Interim AD Michael Smith will continue to guide the department through the transition.

Business Leadership Meets HBCU Athletics

President Johnson said Davis’ record of managing complex organizations and driving measurable growth made him an ideal fit to lead FAMU Athletics in an evolving collegiate landscape shaped by NIL, realignment, and rising financial pressures.

“John Davis is a dynamic and results-oriented leader who brings more than three decades of executive experience in leading large-scale organizations, building high-performing teams, and driving strategic growth across Florida,” Johnson said. “His broad leadership experience and business acumen will ensure that FAMU remains a model of integrity, innovation, and opportunity.”

Davis currently serves as secretary of the Florida Lottery, where he’s led the agency through unprecedented growth, turning it into a $9 billion enterprise that supports public education across the state. Under his direction, the Lottery achieved record-breaking revenue and retained its position as the No. 1 lottery in the nation for total sales.

Before joining state government, Davis led the Orlando Regional Chamber and the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida, overseeing major increases in membership, revenue, and partnerships.

“A Business Approach to College Athletics”

A former Florida State football player under Coach Bobby Bowden, Davis brings both business acumen and a firsthand understanding of student-athlete life.

“It is an honor to take on the role of Vice President and Director of Athletics at FAMU,” Davis said. “Collegiate athletics is a business enterprise evolving alongside professional sports. To advance a new trajectory for FAMU Athletics, I plan to leverage my experience across public and private sectors — and my roots as a student-athlete — to elevate the Rattler brand.”

He added that his statewide network of partnerships will help FAMU expand its resources and visibility.

“Working with our student-athletes, coaches, alumni, and supporters, we will build on FAMU’s proud legacy of excellence and take Rattler Athletics to even greater heights.”

Suggs Returns to Guide Strategy and Alignment

Suggs’ new role places her at the intersection of university leadership and athletics. As advisor for Intercollegiate Athletics, she will serve as a senior strategist to President Johnson, ensuring FAMU’s athletics program remains aligned with the university’s mission, academic goals, and branding.

“Angela Suggs possesses a wealth of experience in intercollegiate athletics administration and a comprehensive understanding of NCAA and SWAC regulations,” Johnson said. “Her expertise will help us strengthen operations and position FAMU for long-term success.”

Suggs, who previously served as the university’s athletic director, expressed excitement to rejoin her alma mater.

“I’m excited to see John Davis lead Florida A&M University Athletics, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the continued success of my alma mater,” she said. “President Johnson’s visionary leadership will position this institution for transformative growth.”

A Rattler With a Record of Results

Beyond his professional achievements, Davis has been honored statewide for his leadership and community impact. His accolades include recognition from Florida Trend Magazine, Orlando Business Journal, and ONYX Magazine, along with awards from Florida State University, 5000 Role Models of Excellence, and MAN UP Mentoring.

A native of Pahokee, Florida, Davis currently serves as vice chair of the Valencia College Board of Trustees and previously chaired Volunteer Florida’s Board of Commissioners.

What’s Next for FAMU Athletics

Davis’ appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Florida A&M, who continues to elevate its national profile within the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). His experience in organizational growth, financial strategy, and partnership development could help FAMU strengthen its athletic infrastructure and position the program for sustained excellence.

With Suggs’ return to the executive team, President Johnson’s administration is doubling down on integrating athletics with the broader mission of academic and institutional advancement — a move many see as a model for modern HBCU governance.