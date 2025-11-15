Elizabeth City State makes statement against East Carolina

The Elizabeth City State Vikings nearly shocked the college basketball world on Thursday night, falling 71–70 to East Carolina in a preseason exhibition that felt anything but routine.

Against a bigger, deeper AAC opponent, ECSU showed balance, poise, and a renewed energy that hints at a turnaround season in the CIAA.

Elizabeth City State Goes Toe-to-Toe With East Carolina

The Vikings traded blows with the Pirates for all 40 minutes, recording 12 lead changes and six ties in front of a lively Minges Coliseum crowd.

Trevor Smith led the way with 20 points, including four three-pointers, while Jaquantae Harris added 15 points and six rebounds. Donovan Flamer came off the bench for 10 points, giving ECSU key production in crunch time.

ECSU shot 38.5% from the field, 32.1% from three, and a sharp 84.6% from the free-throw line—all strong indicators of offensive growth.

Defensively, the Vikings forced 20 East Carolina turnovers, converting those mistakes into 17 points and helping offset ECU’s 46–28 rebounding advantage.

From 11–19 to Confidence and Chemistry

Last season, Elizabeth City State finished 11–19, struggling to find consistency. But Thursday’s performance suggests the Vikings have found new balance and identity.

ECSU entered this season picked eighth in the CIAA preseason poll, but their near-upset of East Carolina proves that ranking may not last long.

The difference is clear: better guard play, a confident bench, and a defense that attacks passing lanes rather than retreating.

A Blueprint for the 2025 CIAA Season

If this game was a preview, ECSU’s 2025 CIAA campaign will feature:

Guard-led execution — Smith and Harris can both create and close.

— Smith and Harris can both create and close. Depth scoring — 24 bench points on the road vs. an AAC roster.

— 24 bench points on the road vs. an AAC roster. Turnover pressure — +8 margin (20 forced vs. 12 committed).

— +8 margin (20 forced vs. 12 committed). Late-game toughness — unflappable in a one-possession finish.

Their biggest challenge remains rebounding, where size mismatches hurt them against Division I competition. But in the CIAA, the Vikings’ quickness and spacing may flip that weakness into an advantage.

Key Box Score Stats

Player PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST Trevor Smith 20 4-13 4-12 8-8 4 2 Jaquantae Harris 15 7-13 1-2 0-0 6 1 Donovan Flamer 10 4-7 1-3 1-2 1 0 Joseph Thompson 8 3-5 2-3 0-0 3 2

Team Totals: 25–65 FG (38.5%), 9–28 3PT (32.1%), 11–13 FT (84.6%), 17 PTS off turnovers, 24 bench points.

The Bottom Line

Elizabeth City State may have lost the game—but they won the narrative.

A team that finished below .500 a year ago just pushed an AAC opponent to the brink. If this performance is any indication, the Vikings are ready to make real noise in the CIAA this winter.