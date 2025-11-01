SWAC West takes a wild turn in Week 10

The SWAC West is back in flux, I mean it is November after all. Prairie View A&M entered the weekend unbeaten in conference play, but after falling to Alabama State, the division picture is serving up a little hope heading into the holiday season.

Now, with just three weeks left in the regular season, Prairie View, Texas Southern, and Grambling State are all in the mix — and the November schedule sets up a finish that could come down to the final weekend, as usual.

Alabama State spoils Prairie View’s momentum

Final: Alabama State 31, Prairie View A&M 28

Location: Panther Stadium — Prairie View, TX

It was a chance for a signature win for Prairie View A&M, but Alabama State, out of the East Division, had other plans.

The Hornets erased a 14-point deficit and leaned on quarterback Andrew Body and running back Marcus Harris II, who combined for four rushing touchdowns. Body scored twice before leaving the game for good with an injury just before halftime, but ASU’s defense handled the rest — intercepting Cameron Peters four times and sealing the win after a missed 53-yard field goal in the final seconds.

Prairie View fell to 6-3 overall, 4-1 SWAC, but still sits atop the West thanks to clean head-to-head wins over both Texas Southern (21-14) and Grambling State (28-13).

Panthers freshman kicker Diego Alfaro misses what would’ve been a game-tying FG. The Hornets will sneak out of PV with a victory.



Final | Alabama State 31, Prairie View 28#AlabamaStatevsPrairieView https://t.co/Go2knYzH7X — Wilton C. Jackson II (@WiltonReports) November 1, 2025

Alcorn State stings Texas Southern

Final: Alcorn State 33, Texas Southern 14

Location: Shell Energy Stadium — Houston, TX

Down in Houston, Alcorn State played spoiler. The Braves dominated on the ground, rushing for 224 yards, led by Reggie Davis’s 87 yards and three touchdowns. Texas Southern struggled to sustain drives and fell behind early, dropping to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the SWAC.

The loss dents TSU’s momentum, but they’re still in the thick of it, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over Grambling after a 21–20 win earlier this year.

Top two teams in the SWAC West are making things interesting with losses today. pic.twitter.com/Q59CqS5J30 — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) November 2, 2025

Grambling stays hot at home

Final: Grambling State 13, Alabama A&M 10

Location: Eddie G. Robinson Stadium — Grambling, LA

Grambling State is quietly becoming the biggest storyline in the West. The G-Men notched their third straight win, improving to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

Behind a stingy defense and solid special teams, Grambling held off Alabama A&M and kept its postseason hopes alive. GSU didn’t score an offensive touchdown on Saturday but still managed to win. Grambling returned a punt 64 yards for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter and Grambling defeated Alabama A&M 13-10 on Saturday. They’ll need help to catch Prairie View — but if the Prairie View and Texas Southern slip again, the Tigers will be waiting.

SWAC West standings and tie-breakers

Team SWAC Overall Notes Prairie View A&M 4-1 6-3 Beat TSU and Grambling; controls all tiebreakers Texas Southern 3-2 4-4 Beat Grambling (21–20); needs Prairie View loss Grambling State 3-2 6-3 Three-game win streak; still alive Arkansas-Pine Bluff 2-3 3-5 Outside shot, could play spoiler Alcorn State 2-3 3-6 Playing spoiler role after win at TSU Southern 0-5 1-8 Eliminated

What’s left: the road to SWAC Championship

Here’s what’s still on deck for the West contenders as the regular season winds down:

November 8 (Week 11)

Prairie View A&M at Alabama A&M (2 PM) — Prairie View can tighten its grip on the West with a bounce-back win. A loss opens the door for TSU or Grambling.

— Prairie View can tighten its grip on the West with a bounce-back win. A loss opens the door for TSU or Grambling. Texas Southern at Alabama State (2 PM) — Massive crossover game. TSU must win to stay alive; ASU is chasing the East crown.

— Massive crossover game. TSU must win to stay alive; ASU is chasing the East crown. Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State (2 PM) — Grambling goes for its fourth straight. A win keeps pressure on PVAMU, but Bethune-Cookman is a contender in the East.

November 15 (Week 12)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M (2 PM) — Senior Day in Prairie View; a chance to clinch if the Panthers handle business.

— Senior Day in Prairie View; a chance to clinch if the Panthers handle business. Texas Southern at Southern (2 PM) — TSU can’t afford an upset loss here.

— TSU can’t afford an upset loss here. Grambling State at Alcorn State (2 PM) — Classic trap game — G-Men can’t slip if they want to keep hopes alive.

November 22 (Week 13)

Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View A&M (2 PM) — Potential clincher for Prairie View.

— Potential clincher for Prairie View. Alabama A&M at Texas Southern (2 PM) — TSU’s final push.

— TSU’s final push. Grambling idle until Bayou Classic — The G-Men will be scoreboard watching.

November 29 — Bayou Classic (Grambling vs. Southern, 1 PM)

If Prairie View drops a game before this point, the Bayou Classic could carry major championship weight — the kind of scenario that makes SWAC football magic in late November.

Big picture: Prairie View still controls it all

Prairie View can clinch the West by winning out — any combination of three wins (vs Alabama A&M, UAPB, and MVSU) locks them into SWAC Championship.

can clinch the West by winning out — any combination of three wins (vs Alabama A&M, UAPB, and MVSU) locks them into SWAC Championship. Texas Southern must win out and hope Prairie View loses twice.

must win out and hope Prairie View loses twice. Grambling needs to win out and see Prairie View lose twice and Texas Southern once.