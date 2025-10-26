HBCU homecoming ends in shooting death

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. — The HBCU community is once again grieving after violence struck during homecoming weekend. One person is dead and at least six others were wounded in a shooting Saturday night at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania — one of the nation’s first historically Black colleges and universities.



This marks the third fatal shooting at an HBCU homecoming this year, following deadly incidents at South Carolina State University and Alcorn State University earlier in 2025.

Chaos After Homecoming Game

The gunfire erupted just before 9:30 p.m., shortly after crowds left the homecoming football game and gathered outside the school’s International Cultural Center, according to Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe.



“There’s some evidence that leads us to believe that that is a viable theory right now,” de Barrena-Sarobe said, referring to the possibility that more than one shooter may have been involved.

Marc Partee, Lincoln University’s chief of police, said the violence unfolded during a “tailgate” portion of the homecoming festivities as visitors and students mingled outside. Witnesses reported panic and confusion as people fled the area after hearing shots.

Investigation Underway



Authorities confirmed that one individual alleged to have had a gun is in custody, though investigators have not determined a motive or whether others opened fire. Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are collaborating on the investigation. The conditions of the six surviving victims remain unknown.



Chester County Commissioner Eric Roe described the incident as a “mass shooting,” calling on residents to join in prayer for students, faculty, and law enforcement. “It appears there has been a mass shooting there tonight,” Roe said in a statement.

HBCU homecomings under microscope

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said he has offered the state’s “full support” to Lincoln University President Brenda Allen and campus authorities.

The Lincoln University shooting adds to a troubling pattern of violence around HBCU campuses during what should be celebratory homecoming weekends — annual events that draw thousands of alumni, students, and community members together.

As investigators continue to piece together what happened in Oxford, Pennsylvania, many across the HBCU community are calling for stronger safety measures to ensure future celebrations remain what they are meant to be — a time of pride, unity, and joy, not tragedy.