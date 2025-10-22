Rajah Caruth signs to drive for NASCAR legend in 2026

Rajah Caruth, a proud graduate of Winston-Salem State University, is moving up in the world of NASCAR. The 22-year-old rising star will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series—soon to be renamed the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series—with JR Motorsports, the championship-winning organization owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

JR Motorsports Taps Caruth for 2026 Xfinity Series Campaign

JR Motorsports announced that Rajah Caruth will drive a partial 2026 schedule in the team’s iconic No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro. His longtime backer, HendrickCars.com, will remain onboard as primary sponsor, continuing a partnership that began in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Caruth will join a strong JR Motorsports lineup that includes full-time Xfinity drivers Justin Allgaier and Sammy Smith, as well as part-time standouts Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil in the No. 1 car led by Cup Series champion crew chief Rodney Childers.

It was already written. 2026 will be fun!! Thank you to @HendrickCars for your continued belief in me and @JRMotorsports for the opportunity to run the #88 Chevy for the majority of next season! Until then, we have unfinished business with @SpireMotorsport, chasing a truck… pic.twitter.com/p5yBxo105W — Rajah Kirby Caruth (@rajahcaruth_) October 22, 2025

Caruth’s Breakout Truck Series Season: A Championship Push

Caruth’s elevation to JR Motorsports comes amid a breakout year in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he’s positioned for a shot at the Championship 4. Driving the No. 71 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports, Caruth sits second in the standings, 14 points above the cutoff line heading into the final elimination race at Martinsville Speedway on October 24.

In the playoff battle, Corey Heim has already clinched his Championship 4 berth with a win. Caruth holds his ground ahead of Tyler Ankrum (+8) and Kaden Honeycutt (+5)—while Ty Majeski (-5) and Layne Riggs (-6) are just outside looking in. Daniel Hemric (-32) and Grant Enfinger (-40) face must-win situations to advance.

Caruth’s Nashville Superspeedway victory, where he led 61 laps, remains one of the defining moments of the Truck Series season. His consistency—four top-five finishes and 12 top-10s—has established him as both a legitimate title contender and one of the sport’s most promising young drivers.

Rollin' with Rajah in 2026.@rajahcaruth_ joins JR Motorsports for a part-time schedule in the No. 88 @HendrickCars.com Chevrolet. pic.twitter.com/Vj9mQni3xb — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) October 21, 2025

From Winston-Salem State to NASCAR’s National Stage

As a Winston-Salem State University graduate, Caruth represents a powerful symbol of what’s possible for students and athletes emerging from HBCUs. His rise from sim racing and college studies to competing against NASCAR’s elite has made him a role model for the next generation of diverse racing talent.

Over the past few years, Caruth has made 22 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts with Alpha Prime Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, and Jordan Anderson Racing, earning a pair of 12th-place finishes at Martinsville Speedway in 2022 and 2023.

Looking Ahead: Caruth’s Opportunity with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

While JR Motorsports has not yet revealed the number of Xfinity races Caruth will contest in 2026—or who will share driving duties in the No. 88—his addition signals Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s continued investment in developing young, diverse NASCAR talent.

For Rajah Caruth, this next chapter represents both a reward for his rapid progression and a platform to continue breaking barriers. From Winston-Salem State University classrooms to NASCAR’s national spotlight, Caruth’s story is one of determination, excellence, and historic firsts.