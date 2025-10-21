HBCU Football: JCSU and WSSU to Clash in Heated CIAA Rivalry

The homestretch is here, and Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) head coach Maurice Flowers is treating this week’s HBCU rivalry matchup like the postseason already started.

“Every game has been a big ball game for us,” Flowers said to open his weekly press conference. “That’s what we’ve said since the beginning of the season, and it holds true right now.”

For JCSU, Saturday’s home date against Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) isn’t just another test — it’s a rivalry game wrapped in history, pride, and championship implications. The CIAA South may no longer exist by name, but the emotions between these two HBCU football programs remain alive and intense.

The Rivalry Returns to Charlotte

Flowers didn’t mince words about the stakes.

“Winston-Salem State wants to beat Johnson C. Smith,” he said. “This is a rivalry game. We’ve beaten them two years in a row for the first time since ’75-’76, and we know they’re coming hungry.”

The added twist? WSSU head coach Robert Massey — a close friend of Flowers — personally called to ask for tickets. “Normally we don’t talk during game week,” Flowers joked. “But I’m going to oblige.”

After several road trips through Virginia and last week at Shaw, the Golden Bulls are thrilled to return home. “Whenever you play Winston-Salem State here, it feels like a homecoming crowd,” Flowers said. “We’re excited to be home — there’s a lot at stake.”

Defense Leading the Charge

JCSU continues to build its identity around defense.

“It starts with their quarterback,” Flowers said of WSSU’s attack. “He’s legit — big, strong, fast, strong arm. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

That work begins up front. Last week, JCSU’s defensive line set a school record with nine sacks, led by standouts Cadricus Stanley and CIAA Defensive Lineman of the Week Kevin Haynes, Jr.. The return of safety Tynan Tucker — now fully healthy after missing much of the year — has changed the tone of the secondary.

“You want to generate a pass rush without having to send pressure,” Flowers said. “Our defense is ready to go.”

From 8-0 to Now: Lessons in the Stretch

The Golden Bulls understand how quickly fortunes can shift. They sat 8-0 at this point last season before finishing 8-2 — a lesson Flowers continues to emphasize.

“We know these last three will be the toughest ones,” he said. “Experience is what we’re leaning on. We’ve been there, done that — now it’s about what we’ve learned.”

A Youth Movement Paying Off

While Flowers entered 2025 expecting seniors to lead the charge, it’s been a youth movement powering JCSU down the stretch.

“When freshmen come in, don’t ask about being redshirted,” he said. “Everything about our program is about competing every single day.”

He highlighted several young names shaping the future of HBCU football, including:

RB Bobby Smith (R-Fr.) — emerging as a steady backfield presence.

— emerging as a steady backfield presence. WR Reggie Daniel (R-Fr., #0) and WR Brian Lane (#5) — two dynamic targets.

and — two dynamic targets. C Marcus Andrews (Fr., Atlanta, GA) — “a monster,” as Flowers called him.

Flowers added, “When you start freshmen at those positions, you’re not just happy for right now. You’re happy for the future of the program.”

Kelvin Durham: The Calm in the Chaos

If there’s a heartbeat to the Golden Bull offense, it’s quarterback Kelvin Durham. Once a freshman under Flowers at Fort Valley State, Durham now ranks among Division II’s most efficient passers.

“He knows the system and he knows me,” Flowers smiled. “When I recruited him, he was a boy. Now he’s definitely a young man.”

Durham’s numbers — 165 QB rating, 17 touchdowns, five interceptions, and over 250 yards per game — back that up. Yet Flowers says his leadership defines him more than the stats.

“I really don’t speak to the offense much anymore — he does it all,” Flowers said. “He holds everyone accountable. He competes every day, and it’s contagious.”

Because of that example, the offense practices harder and plays looser, a reflection of its veteran quarterback’s demeanor.

Chemistry Clicking at the Right Time

Injuries early in the season — from the offensive line to the secondary — slowed JCSU’s rhythm. However, the recent bye week and 52-0 win against Shaw may have flipped the switch.

“The bye week was right on time,” Flowers said. “We’re finally seeing a team that’s starting to get good chemistry.”

Now, healthy and focused, JCSU enters the WSSU matchup with confidence, experience, and unity — a combination that could define their championship and postseason fates.

Brick x Brick

Fans can also follow the journey behind the scenes. Production for the HBCU Gameday Originals docuseries Brick x Brick with JCSU Football resumes this week as the Golden Bulls prepare to host Winston-Salem State. The cameras will travel with the team throughout the remainder of the season, capturing every locker-room speech, rivalry emotion, and championship moment.