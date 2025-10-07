HBCU band director speaks out against ESPN competition

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Another respected HBCU band director has voiced opposition to the Red Lobster “Band of the Year” competition put on by ESPN, reigniting a growing debate about the ranking system used to evaluate and compare historically Black college marching bands.

Dr. Donovan V. Wells, longtime Director of Bands for Bethune-Cookman University’s Marching Wildcats, released a public statement explaining why his program does not support the competition’s structure. His comments come just weeks after Dr. Roderick Little of Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South made a similar declaration.

Wells: “Marching Band Is Not a Sport”

In a letter to alumni and supporters, Wells made clear that his issue is philosophical, not personal.



He believes the ranking format reduces an educational art form into a contest.

“As Director of Bands, I have never been a supporter of this competition concept,” Wells wrote. “There are better, more meaningful ways to showcase and celebrate the HBCU marching band art form without placing us in direct competition against one another. Marching band is not a sport — it is an academic entity.”

The Marching Wildcats are one of the most respected and recognized HBCU bands in the nation, known for precision, musicality, and national television appearances.



Wells said his concern centers on how the ranking system shapes public perception of what HBCU bands represent.

Forced Into Competition

Wells said he has requested several times for Bethune-Cookman to be excluded from the Band of the Year rankings, but those requests have not been honored.



Despite my repeated requests to exclude the Marching Wildcats, since the event’s inception, my request has been ignored,” he wrote. “It feels as though we are being forced into participation. I cannot, in good conscience and as an educator, accept this rule of thought for the young women and men I represent.”

Wells added that professional collaboration — rather than direct competition — has always been his preferred model for HBCU band events.

He cited past organizations that emphasized dialogue among directors and exchange of educational ideas instead of scorecards.

ESPN plans to adjudicate all bands

John Grant, Executive Director of ESPN Events, which presents the Red Lobster Band of the Year, addressed the concerns during a recent interview with HBCU Gameday.

Grant explained that the rankings are based on adjudication from a panel of judges, not just popularity, and that every participating band is evaluated by the same criteria.

He also noted that bands ranking in the top five have the option to opt out if they choose not to be listed publicly — a clarification meant to ensure that participation remains voluntary.

Grant said the goal of the program is to “honor the excellence, pageantry, and influence of HBCU marching bands” while giving them increased national exposure through ESPN’s platforms.

HBCU band heads

Wells’ post drew widespread attention across social media, with fans and alumni praising his willingness to take a principled stand.

Many commenters described his decision as “protecting the culture,” arguing that HBCU bands should not be turned into a competitive spectacle.

Supporters of the Marching Wildcats also pointed out that Jackson State’s Dr. Little raised similar objections earlier, saying that the Sonic Boom of the South wanted to focus on musical excellence rather than rankings.

The fact that two of the most recognized HBCU programs have now publicly voiced concern has amplified the conversation across the HBCU band world.

HBCU band ownership and representation

Wells emphasized that he harbors no ill will toward directors who choose to participate.

He called for unity and mutual respect among band programs while warning that commercialization could dilute the art form.

“We must demand respect and protect our HBCU band culture,” he wrote. “If we fail to do so, we risk losing ownership of what makes us who we are.”

The Band of the Year competition remains a celebration of HBCU talent — but with voices like Bethune-Cookman and Jackson State now calling for change, the discussion around how best to honor that legacy continues to evolve.