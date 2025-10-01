DeSean Jackson Prepares for First Ranked Opponent

The stage is set as first-year head coach DeSean Jackson and Delaware State travel north to face No. 12 Monmouth in West Long Branch, NJ. This matchup brings together one of the best rushing teams in the FCS and one of the most explosive passing attacks in the FCS. The Delaware HBCU comes in with pride and purpose, but Monmouth carries the weight of its Top 12 ranking.

Delaware State looks to control tempo

Delaware State has leaned on its powerful rushing game all season. The Hornets average more than 280 yards on the ground, led by Marquis Gillis and James Jones. Quarterback Kaiden Bennett adds another dimension, already scoring seven rushing touchdowns. If Delaware State controls the clock, it can quiet Monmouth’s home crowd and keep the game close. However, slowing down the Hawks’ fast-scoring attack will be a tall order.

Monmouth’s passing attack leads the charge

Ranked No. 12 in the FCS, Monmouth has been lighting up the scoreboard. Quarterback Derek Robertson has passed for over 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns through four games. His go-to target, Josh Derry, is averaging more than 130 receiving yards per game. For Delaware State, containing this connection is a must, as the Hornets have already allowed 11 passing touchdowns this season.

Coach DeSean Jackson looking on during the 39-10 win over St. Francis Photo by Ty Tucker

Discipline and special teams matter

Games like this often turn on details. Monmouth’s special teams average nearly 30 yards per kick return, setting up short fields. Delaware State has talent in the return game but hurts itself with penalties, averaging more than 100 yards lost per contest. In a hostile road environment, discipline will be just as important as execution.

HBCU pride fuels the Hornets

For DeSean Jackson and Delaware State, this isn’t just about another win. Beating a Top 12 team would be a signature moment for the program and a major statement in the FCS landscape. Meanwhile, Monmouth knows it cannot afford to stumble at home if it hopes to keep climbing the national polls.